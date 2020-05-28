Only eight days after Greenwood County Council voted to end its membership and its contribution of $300,000 to the Greenwood Partnership Alliance, GPA’s board of directors met Wednesday to discuss that decision.
Following an invocation at the start of the 4 p.m. meeting, Treasurer Thornwell Dunlap III moved to enter into executive session, which was seconded by Frank Wideman. A unanimous voice vote was taken.
Two-and-a-half hours later, and with no initial reason given for the closed-door meeting, the board disbanded with no action taken.
When the vote was taken to enter into executive session, no reason was given, which is required under the state’s Freedom of Information Act. When Stockman was pressed for a reason at the time of the vote, he referred to the generic language listed on the agenda. When asked for more specifics, he declined to give any.
Section 30-4-70 of the South Carolina Code of Laws provides clear instructions on how a public body may enter a closed meeting, commonly referred to as executive session. This section provides that a public body must give “a description of the matter to be discussed.”
While a public body discussing a personnel matter is not required to give the identity of the individual being discussed, the body must still state the reason why it is entering into executive session.
Partnership Alliance CEO Heather Simmons Jones, who is often included in executive sessions, did not participate in Wednesday’s closed-door meeting. Instead, she waited outside the meeting in the art gallery with her staff of James Bateman, director of business development; Kay Self, director of investor relations; Dawn Hiller, director of marketing; and Joseph Pinkard, administrative assistant. Katie Davenport, executive director of Greenwood Promise, also waited in the art gallery.
After two hours, Dunlap left for another meeting. Shortly thereafter, Lander Vice President Adam Taylor also left early for a meeting.
When the closed-door meeting ended, Stockman reported that no vote or action would be taken.
A reporter for the Index-Journal shared that the state Freedom of Information Act requires more specifics than a recitation of what matters are exempt from open meeting discussion by public bodies, such as personnel, contractual and property sales issues.
“Well, you’ll have to coach me. I’m not a public person and I don’t understand Freedom of Information Act,” Stockman said.
An example was given of a personnel matter or a contractual matter. Stockman said it was a personnel matter, but did not elaborate or identify who it involved.