“Lord, what fools these mortals be.”
If fools filled Market Square, then they had good cause as Greenwood Community Theatre presented William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Friday and Saturday nights.
The show marked a return to outdoor performances and theatrical shows after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
GCT did “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” outside last year and there was interest in doing a show at Market Square, said John Keenan, who directed the Shakespeare production.
But why Shakespeare? There’s no overhead, he said. Normally, you have to do lights, get rights and work through other issues. That’s one of the things that swayed the decision to present a play by Shakespeare. GCT didn’t have to pay anything to stage the show.
That’s a plus, given that the shows were presented free of charge.
There also is the hurdle of getting people to understand the dialogue, Keenan said.
A few scenes featured updated dialogue, for instance, actors included references to “Acting for Dummies” and “How to Be an Ass and Influence People.”
Concessions were made, given the proximity of train tracks to Market Square. And it happened: a passing train interrupted Friday’s show. The cast was prepared. Once the horn and the sound of the train drowned out the dialogue, cast members grouped together, donned puppets and performed the “Mahna Mahna” song made famous by the Muppets.
Outdoor productions were welcomed by members of the audience. Tammie Faffell said outdoor shows are a great experience, A big fan of Shakespeare, Faffell said she voted for “Romeo and Juliet” for next year’s production.
“I hope it is the first of many shows,” Tammy Goode said. This is the sort of thing that puts Greenwood on the map as a nice place to visit.
Like many former students, Goode said she couldn’t escape Shakespeare in high school. Saturday’s show was a chance to reconnect with his work.
Although not a great fan of the Bard, Goode said she hopes GCT will offer a variety of shows. As to Shakespeare’s popularity after more than 400 years, she said he is kind of like the Bible — some things will last forever.
The cast and crew had been working on the show since March, when it was still “COVID heavy.” Kennan lauded the support GCT received from city officials. He recalled hearing support from drivers who honked their vehicle’s horns during rehearsals. Still, the cast and crew didn’t know what to expect when opening night arrived.
“We had no idea of what the crowd would be,” Kennan said. Supporters were expecting around 100 people. Up to 275 people attended Friday’s show. That’s nearly a sold out show at a theater, he said.
“I think it’s really exciting that people showed up,” he said, adding that at 6 p.m., nearly 70 people were waiting for the 7 p.m. show. “I would have been happy with that.”
Hopefully, GCT can do it next year, he said.
Attendees had the chance to choose which Shakespeare play would be presented next year. Tickets could be placed in bottles favoring three plays, “Romeo and Juliet,” “Twelfth Night” and “The Taming of the Shrew,” which won the drawing.