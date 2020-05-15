In a seamless transition, Derek Oliver, who has served for the past several months as interim director of emergency services, is officially the director starting today.
“Derek has a lot of great attributes,” Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said. “He’s done a lot of great things in his time of interim.”
Chappell pointed to Oliver having the job for almost a year and his ability to organize the various departments as reasons for his selection.
Oliver is excited about the new opportunities.
“I was ecstatic,” Oliver said. “I have been working toward this since the day I got into the profession.”
He said he likes the challenge of the job and wants to work at keeping the service up to date.
“Medicine is moving every day and I want to get us in line with the move and get the state-of-the-art equipment if I can,” he said.
He also hopes to expand the service.
Oliver, 42, has been employed by Greenwood County for almost eight years. Originally from New York City, he found Greenwood County when his wife was hired by Piedmont Technical College. Oliver, then in the Army, followed her here.
He was named interim director of emergency services in July 2019 when Derek Kinney retired. Prior to that, he served as a crew chief with Greenwood County Emergency Services.