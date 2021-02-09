ABBEVILLE -- An old Rosenwald School might get new life.
Tonya Haddock, of Cadence Development, spoke of her wish to establish an independent-living apartment complex in the unused building at 401 Branch St. which was formerly the Abbeville County Training School. At Tuesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting, she said, over the phone, she envisions 40 apartments for people at least 62 years old, along with an African-American museum and a playground.
“It doesn’t look like much, but it has a rich history,” she said, adding she was impressed to learn of its history as a Rosenwald school. Abbeville used to have up to five such schools. The Branch Street structure is the only one left.
Rosenwald schools were funded by businessman Julius Rosenwald, who built them to promote the education of African-Americans in the South, Haddock said. Rosenwald was the leader and part owner of Sears Roebuck & Co. in the first half of the 20th century.
Haddock is one of the people behind the development of “The Refinery,” the housing project under construction at the corner of Washington and Chestnut streets. She said once the property is purchased, the goal is to return the structure to its original status. Other amenities include a pavilion for a farmers market and gardens. It also could have programs such as gospel sings, English as a second language and theater classes.
A similar operation in Dillon includes a free medical clinic and a local theater group operates the auditorium, Haddock said.
Renderings of plans have been created, which she vowed to offer to the council. A deadline for HUD grants to fund the project is in May. Haddock asked for input from council on the project by the end of March.
In other business:
Kingston Marshall, Jahmear Hardy and D’Nair Marshall received a proclamation honoring heroism in a dog attack. Kingston was injured protecting his siblings.
Mary Lou Edens was honored for her service with the Tracy Jackson Program G.I.F.T.
Councilman James Jackson was honored for his work with the Community Outreach Center.
City Manager Blake Stone will speak with Keith Huett about the purchase of property at Lake Secession.
Council passed the first reading of an ordinance to adopt provisions of the Bailey Bill concerning a special tax assessment for rehabilitated historic properties. Stone said the goal is to encourage development. Eligible properties must be at least 50 years old and be in the historic district or is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Council passed first reading of an ordinance to change meeting times of the council to 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. The change was prompted by concern that the current schedule of 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month interrupts work schedules.
Work on city parks will start as soon as possible as council approved plans for repair work that encompasses cleaning and sanding slides, swing sets, replacing basketball rims and backboards, putting in new benches and trash cans and replacing signage. The cost for the work is estimated at $25,000.
Local groups will participate in a Spring Cleanup Day scheduled for March 20. A time, gathering place and a rain date will be determined at the March meeting.
Council tabled a motion to hire a contractor to handle lawn maintenance over concerns of cost versus having a city employee do the job.
Council approved the following people to serve on the Abbeville Community Performing Arts Foundation board: Jody Miller, Maria Brotherhood, Mark Myers, Jordan Clinkscales, Shelly Reed, Audrey Adams and Jonna Fleming.
Council passed a motion to relocate power lines at The Refinery (the new housing development). Stone said the relocation fits with the city’s plan to retire the Washington Street substation. The $47,000 cost will come from the Enterprise Fund.
New seating for the Opera House is expected to be installed within six months. Stone said the city will sell intact seats for $150 each which will include a name engraving on a new seat. People interested in having their names engraved on new seats can do so for $75. Proceeds will go toward the Opera House Historic Preservation Fund.
Council discussed how to deal with dilapidated structures. Stone said the city has around 22 such properties and about $15,000 slated for demolition. Demolishing a property could cost up to $5,000. No decision was reached.