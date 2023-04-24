The fire is still burning. That’s the message from Feebstock, which proved that no one is too old to rock ‘n’ roll.
After all, if you can still shred on a guitar, who’s going to care about the gray hair and the middle-aged spread?
Enough people cared to make Saturday’s show a rousing success. The show at Sports Break featured musicians all older than 50. Proceeds went to the Humane Society of Greenwood.
Feebstock started at 5 p.m. By 5:25 p.m., organizers announced that extra large T-shirts were sold out.
By 10 p.m., an organizer said that more than $4,200 had been raised for the Humane Society of Greenwood. The number exceeded co-organizer Steve Eddy’s hopes. A guitar had been auctioned for $1,000 and organizers hadn’t even counted money raised from T-shirt sales, he said.
“They did this last year and it was kind of — we and some friends of ours were rehearsing for a private birthday party,” Eddie said.
He said it was a shame he and his friends weren’t playing together anymore, but everyone thought it would be good to have a jam night for everybody to get together.
“As we got more into it, we thought, ‘Why don’t we make this an event to benefit someone?’ It turned out to be the biggest crowd Sports Break ever had.”
The inaugural Feebstock raised $3,000 for Pathway House last year, Eddy said.
Initially, he wasn’t sure an age limit would work. Then people said they need to do it yearly. Others said every six months, he said.
Saturday’s audience included some younger folks. One elementary school-aged girl hit the dance floor to music performed by The Magic Band.
Music is No. 1, but being able to see old friends again was one of the best parts, Richard Arnold said. “You don’t run into people as you used to. To me, it’s just as important as the music we play.”
Many players were in their 70s and late 60s.
“The fire is still burning, I guess you could say. It’s might not be as hot as it used to be but there’s still a little bit of flame there,” he said.
A member of one band welcomed everyone to Feebstock, which he described as “three days of peace, love and Milk of Magnesia.” And “Geritol,” a band member added.
Music from the ‘60s never died and neither did the sentiment. One man wore a Beatles T-shirt with a message on the back: “Still Pissed at Yoko.”
While ‘60s rock roared through Sports Break, bands also covered songs from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, from Sugarloaf, Pat Benatar and The Pointer Sisters to Melissa Etheridge.
Dubie Brown of Dubie’s Brothers said Feebstock was able to get musicians from across the Southeast. Social media is a big help to get people in touch. He performed with a guy he hadn’t seen in 35 years.
He played in junior and high schools, performing at birthday parties and a facility in an old recreation center called “The Canteen.”
“I always get nervous,” he said about going on stage with his Fender Stratocaster. “I’m 72, but once I get up there, it’s OK.”
“It’s like a reunion,” Eddy said. “You have people, musicians especially, who haven’t played since they were teenagers or in their 20s. It’s a little like a class reunion, so to speak.”
“I was just sitting there one night and thought, ‘I should contact this guy.’ I called him and he said ‘I’ve already signed up.’ It’s got good bands and good friends. You can’t get better than that.”
T.J. Jenks, owner of Montague’s, enjoyed the show.
“I think it’s awesome. It’s amazing these guys are getting together. it really shows off Greenwood’s musical community. It’s definitely one of the reasons I love the community so much. It’s a great cause and I hope they continue doing it for many, many years.”