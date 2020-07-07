Plum Branch author Marion Sturkey will provide a presentation to the Old Abbeville District History Club on his book, “The Bald Eagle of Edgefield.”
The presentation will be 7 p.m. today.
Sturkey’s book and presentation chronicle the life of Confederate Gen. Martin W. Gary, who was born in Cokesbury. Gary became a volatile leader in the South, where people either loved him or hated him.
Sturkey is an author, historian and veteran who served in the Vietnam War.
A reception with the author will take place before the meeting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Abbeville Welcome Center and Chamber of Commerce at 107 Court Square in Abbeville.