To those not familiar with South Carolina geography, Greenwood is likely just a name on a map. That was true for Bob and Jennifer Westerfield until they chucked a dart at that map and wound up here.
“You know, when you live in Ohio, you wouldn’t necessarily decide to spend your vacation in Greenwood, South Carolina. But when a dart lands there, and you go, I can see why you would easily,” Bob said.
This weekend’s trip to Greenwood was the Westerfield’s 18th dart vacation, “and including this one, all 18 have been amazing,” Bob said.
The Dayton, Ohio couple’s tradition began as a Christmas gift.
Bob had told Jennifer that everywhere he’d been, he liked.
“’I’ve never been anywhere I didn’t like, and I swear I think I could take a dart, I could throw it at a map of the United States and I could vacation or live there,’” Bob told her.
His next Christmas gift was a spinning map and a dart. “Let’s throw the dart,” Jennifer told him.
The first trip they went on was to Marsh Island, Louisiana. The largest place the dart has landed was Yuma, Arizona. The most rural was Two Buttes, Colorado – population 45, Bob said.
This year, the couple, their three kids and family friends came to Greenwood. It was just happenstance they came during the main weekend of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers.
Sometimes they are able to research to pick a weekend with an event, Bob said, but aren’t able to when things get busy back home. This weekend was chosen because after departing Greenwood, the group is headed to Charleston for a Little League tournament.
The two families are staying in an Airbnb on the lake, which Bob said was “fantastic.”
“It is beyond gorgeous. It is warm, it is clear, it’s large. Ohio does not have very many lakes, at all. We don’t have this,” he said.
Another thing that makes the vacations great is the chance to learn things.
“We went on a guided tour of the railroad cars. I love the railroad, I have never been in a railroad car, and we got about an hour tour that was magnificent,” he said of their time in Greenwood.
He also mentioned the Uptown topiaries – part of the festival.
“I’ve always appreciated them, I don’t think I’ve ever seen more than one or two in my life. I’ve never seen 17 in a city,” he said.
The people they’ve met have also made the trips amazing.
When the Westerfields went to Yuma, Arizona, they got a ride from a couple on dune buggies on massive sand hills. The couple had a son who suffered from a diabetic coma. The Westerfields returned home from the vacation, and after a news and radio story or two, they were contacted by Fox and Friends, and on air threw a dart to send the Arizona family on vacation.
The Westerfields depart Greenwood today but Bob said they’ll be back for a visit. “That’s a given,” he said, but they won’t be back for a dart vacation. After the family visits a state, they don’t return to that state for a dart vacation.
Bob said he strongly encourages people start taking their own dart vacation. World travelers can throw a dart at a map of the world, or those interested in staying closer to home could stick with a map of the Southeast, he said.
“But when you throw it, do not throw it again,” Bob said.
“In other words, throw it and go there. Don’t think because you’ve never heard of it or it looks awful small, that you wouldn’t do that because that’s to me where the fun is.”
Another word of advice – tell the locals your story. On that first trip to Louisiana, the Westerfields told the story of how they ended up there.
“They said ‘Oh my gosh, you’ve got to eat crawfish,’” Bob said, adding they were taken to the back of a restaurant where they got to see how the crawfish came in, how they were cooked and how they should be eaten.