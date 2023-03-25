Teamwork makes the dream work — a phrase often used to describe one or more people working together to accomplish a goal.
The same can be said after seeing the countless volunteers who plated and cooked food for the community during the Greenwood County Sheriff’s annual deer supper Thursday evening at the Greenwood County Farmers Market.
“It builds good camaraderie with the employees out here working, doing something other than law enforcement. It’s just a great time for us,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.
Now in its 35th year, Kelly said the supper, first started in 1989 by then-Sheriff Sam Riley, is just another way to give back to the community.
“We have a great community here and a lot of citizens enjoy this every year so we’re trying to keep that tradition,” he said.
Jimmy Boggs and Lonnie Smith, who each spent 39 years at the Sheriff’s Office before retiring, have collectively spent a number of years taking part in the supper.
“The very first deer supper was at the Sheriff’s Office in the garage at the back parking lot. It started out as just basically employees and a few guests. Sam Riley is the one who started it and he started inviting people. We had it there for several years and then it just started growing,” Smith said.
Back in the day, Smith added, the supper only consisted of deer.
Boggs said he enjoys the supper because it gives him and everyone else an opportunity to catch up with friends and former coworkers they haven’t seen in a while.
“You get to see a lot of people you’ve met and worked with over the years. It’s awesome seeing everyone,” he said.
Since its inception, Smith said they have served crowds in excess of 1,000 people. When it started, Boggs added, they would use the processing of one deer to feed a group and now they prepare about 35 deer, which are typically donated by deputies who are hunters or friends of the Sheriff’s Office.
“People don’t realize the work it takes to put this on. Everybody knows their little part of what they do. Like Jimmy, he’s one of the best cooks – he and some of the other guys. I’m more of the organizing drinks and desserts, things like that,” Smith said.
Since Smith and Boggs have retired, the supper gives them a chance to see and catch up with the guys who they used to see on a daily basis.
“One of the favorite parts we like is on Wednesday night prior to the supper, we always have a steak supper here. Everybody buys their steak, mainly for the ones who are going to help and ones that have contributed. I think we had about 35 people and we were all out here,” Smith said.
He and Boggs said it was good to see each sheriff following Riley has continued the deer supper and has seen the need for it, they hope for another 35 years.