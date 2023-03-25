Teamwork makes the dream work — a phrase often used to describe one or more people working together to accomplish a goal.

The same can be said after seeing the countless volunteers who plated and cooked food for the community during the Greenwood County Sheriff’s annual deer supper Thursday evening at the Greenwood County Farmers Market.

Photos: 35th annual GCSO Deer Supper

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.

Tags