Once the turkey and Thanksgiving leftovers are put away, many people trade in the smells of pumpkin spice, cinnamon and apple for the festive aromas of roasted chestnuts, gingerbread, hot cocoa and, of course, fresh pine needles.
“Years ago, that’s all people would want — a real Christmas tree,” said Harold Davenport.
At age 71, Davenport has been running Davenport Christmas Tree Farm since its opening in 1986. He was a plumbing contractor when he bought 40 acres at the corner of Cokesbury and Deadfall roads. He considered what he could do with the land, but the idea of raising cattle didn’t appeal to him. Trees never need corralling.
“I figured there wasn’t nobody doing Christmas trees here,” he said. “That’s why I started this, to give my community a choice, whether they want a real tree, a fake tree or no tree at all.”
With the rise of artificial trees available at stores everywhere, natural Christmas trees have seen a drop in demand and supply. Davenport said when he started there were more than 200 members in the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association. Now there are 35 member farms, according to the association’s website.
“People get older and they don’t want to deal with the trees anymore,” Davenport said. “All these big box stores, they’ll have all their Christmas decorations out in September. It’ll ruin the Christmas spirit for some people.”
But Christmas spirit is one thing the Davenports have in spades. From the red ribbon adorning the gate leading into the farm to the adorned branches of a display tree out front, they’ve decorated the farm to get people in the holiday spirit. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves sit as wooden cut-outs along fences, while swings, a small zipline and a climbing dome offer children the chance to run around and have fun when families come to pick out a tree. The smell of hot chocolate and coffee waft from the farm store, inviting people in to warm themselves up.
Outside, Davenport is wearing shorts no matter the temperature. He’s learned a lot over the years — all learned as he built the business. It takes five years of care to mature most of his trees, trimming and shaping them multiple times a year. As he walked through the rows Wednesday morning, he took fledgling branches between two fingers, commenting on where he’ll have to trim them so they grow into the classic cone shape most people look for.
Throughout those growing years he keeps an eye out for fungus, disease and animal damage. Deer like to rub their antlers on the younger trees, damaging branches. Davenport has helping hands around the farm; he hires young men to help him out with the trimming and cutting, and it takes work keeping the teeth on all his saws sharp. Once a tree’s picked and cut, it gets a shake-down to loosen any stray needles or clippings. Then they drill a hole into the bottom of the trunk to help set it in a stand, and it gets wrapped in netting to keep the branches tucked for the ride home.
“It’s really nice, though, when people come up here and say ‘You know, we’ve been getting our Christmas tree up here for 20 years,’” he said. “It just makes it worth all the trouble.”
Davenport said he was glad he grows his own trees, since some Christmas tree vendors have struggled to meet demand this year. The Associated Press reported this past week that farmers planted fewer trees for several years after the 2008 financial crisis, but demand has increased for several years while those fewer trees have been maturing.
Davenport said there was a glut of trees being grown, but big box stores bought massive amounts from large scale farms at cheap prices several years ago. The mass selloff has left a shortage of Fraser Firs, he said.
It takes growing 1,000 trees so a family coming to pick out theirs can find the single tree that’s right for them, Davenport said. He and his wife, Susan, have picked out a Murray Cypress, although they sell more Leyland Cypresses.
“When you’re picking out a live tree, you need to find out if the tree has a nice, straight handle on them — a trunk — we call them handles,” he said. “You need to get a stand that holds a lot of water. That’s where a lot of people make mistakes. People will take a tree home and put it up without any water for a few days, and it dries out at the handle. Then they try to water it and it won’t take any because all the capillaries have dried up.”
Harold helps Susan decorate their tree too, at least until she decides to re-do his lighting work, he said. The branches of their own Christmas tree will carry memories from previous holidays.
“On my tree we have everything we’ve collected since the time Harold and I got married, and every ornament the kids have made,” Susan said. “We always have a big tree in my house, eight or nine foot.”
She said seeing families enjoy a walk between the rows of trees, children running and laughing puts her in the Christmas spirit.
They’re not a “happy holidays” family, she said — anyone coming for a Christmas tree is bound to hear “Merry Christmas” from them.