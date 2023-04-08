litter7
Buy Now

Volunteers pick up litter as anglers cast out fishing lines near the Greenwood-Newberry county line.

 ROBERT JORDAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

Keeping Lake Greenwood clean takes a lot of effort by a lot of people.

Littering seems to be lessening, said Amber Nappier, Greenwood County’s litter prevention coordinator. Word is getting out that officials are writing tickets for littering.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

Tags