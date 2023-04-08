Keeping Lake Greenwood clean takes a lot of effort by a lot of people.
Littering seems to be lessening, said Amber Nappier, Greenwood County’s litter prevention coordinator. Word is getting out that officials are writing tickets for littering.
Tactics include using cameras for still shots and cameras that provide 24-hour surveillance, she said. Officials also seek out evidence for littering, including making sure vehicles have loads tarped. Violations can result in a $250 fine. The office also can require community service for violators.
If people see dumping, they can call 911. The department works with the state Department of Natural Resources and the Greenwood Police Department, Nappier said.
Hotspot times for littering are around the holidays and when the weather starts to get warmer. The 911 dispatch also gets calls about littering that are transferred to her office.
Waste isn’t always big items. Cigarette butts are one of the largest examples of litter, Nappier said. Fishing lines are another issue. The department has erected cigarette and monofilament (fishing line) recycling containers on a new boat ramp to cut down on litter.
“I know sometimes it’s hard to get everything, but as much as you can, always help,” Nappier said.
That help includes assistance from Keep Laurens County Beautiful, as the county abuts Lake Greenwood.
Trash recognizes no boundary lines. Nappier said when the area gets a big downpour, litter ends up in Lake Greenwood or the Saluda River.
“It’s all connected and, eventually, it’s all going to end up in the ocean,” she said. Local litter can end up in Columbia. It might take a long time, but it will happen.
That is a sentiment shared by Courtney Stonell, the Keep Laurens County Beautiful Affiliate coordinator. She encourages everyone to not litter because whatever goes in storm drains goes straight to streams and eventually ends up in Lake Greenwood, which is where people get their drinking water.
Nappier said she and Stonell have worked to conduct a litter cleanup in Ware Shoals along the Saluda River.
Another issue that arises is occasionally residents around the lake will put tires on their piers to attract fish. Nappier said that often damages the lake because chemicals from the tires seep into the water. Fish attractors are available from Greenwood County Lake Management officials.
Visible efforts to counter littering are litter pickups. Volunteers and groups came out March 18 for the Lake Greenwood Cleanup. Nearly 160 volunteers collected 9,115 pounds of litter at sites around Lake Greenwood, Nappier said. Another cleanup is the Upstate Team Up to Clean Up from April 1-23. For information, visitforms.gle/5Z8WKrUMZyX8nWET8.
Another plan is using a watergoat, a buoy system with netting. It can be installed around tributaries to catch litter before it goes into a larger body of water.
Greenwood’s watergoat, which is supplied by Palmetto Pride, will be installed on Wilson Creek by the end of April, she said. It is the largest creek system in Greenwood County and winds through many problem areas. Wilson Creek runs into the Saluda, just below the dam.
“My hope is that it leads to better health of the water in our area and the ecosystem in general,” she said in an email. “Microplastics are found in so many things these days from fish, cows, even regular drinking water. I would like to reduce that as much as possible by making sure all trash makes it to the landfill.”
Greenville County installed a watergoat at Oak Grove Lake in 2021. It floats on the top of the water so marine animals can still swim, said Summer Gagnon, Greenville County’s litter prevention coordinator. It stops floating litter such as balls and Styrofoam. Greenville received the first watergoat in the state through a pilot program with Palmetto Pride.
Amounts captured depend on the amount of rain the area has received and the weather, she said. In winter, with less greenery, the watergoat tends to capture more litter. Sometimes the amount of waste can reach 50 pounds. Cleanup can be done by one person or a litter crew using nets.
“I think it looks so much better. It doesn’t catch all of the litter, but it catches a good part of it. It makes a huge impact on what we see at the lake,” Gagnon said. “Having these kinds of tools is going to be important going into the future.”
Up to 10 watergoats will be installed throughout the state by the end of the month, said Joseph Berry, with the Keep South Carolina Beautiful affiliate services and a special projects manager with Palmetto Pride. The goal is to install 25. So far, watergoats have been effective. They also are easy to use.
Another tactic using adopt-a-highway programs, Nappier said. Since the first of the year, she has received at least 10 calls inquiring about programs and has signed up six people for one.