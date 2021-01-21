It will be the heartbeat of emergency services for McCormick County.
The new 10,000-square-foot Emergency Management Services headquarters under construction along South Mine Street is a longtime dream coming to fruition, officials said.
“It’s very important to have a new facility to operate out of so we can meet the needs and requirements of the citizens of our county in a timely and efficient manner,” said Chris Doolittle, director of Emergency Management Services.
The new facility, scheduled for completion by the end of the year, will house three different departments: Emergency Services Station 1, the Emergency Operations and Communications Center and the county coroner’s office and morgue.
The new center, which will replace the current one near the county administration building, was made possible through residents’ approval of a capital project sales tax.
“We tried to redesign our old facility, and it’s been 20 years in the making,” Doolittle said. “One of the things that brought it to be is that the citizens voted in the penny sales tax. We definitely are thankful to the citizens for doing that.”
The facility’s projected cost is $2.8 million and will be partly funded using nearly $1.39 million in CPST funds. The remaining amount will be paid through a general obligation bond.
“The new facility will provide an opportunity for the county to repurpose the current facility to provide office space for other departments that have outgrown existing space,” County Administrator Columbus Stephens said. “Upon completion of the new facility, McCormick County residents can expect the continued quality of services currently being provided and will be very proud of this state-of-the-art facility.”
Doolittle oversees emergency management, emergency medical services and the county fire department response, all under the umbrella of Emergency Management Services.
“It’s going to improve the safety of the crews that stay there at night with enhanced, up-to-date code issues for sleeping,” Doolittle said.
Public safety workers will occupy the headquarters 24 hours a day and seven days a week. It will replace the facility built in the early 1970s.
“We’ve outgrown that facility,” Doolittle said. “We were doing multiple things out of this (current) facility. It’s going to improve our ability to function daily with daily stuff for the Emergency Services Department. It’s going to provide us a much larger training room. It’s a multipurpose training and operations center. The Emergency Operations Center is going to be much better than what we’ve had in the past.”
The EOC is the nerve center for disaster preparedness. It includes fire services, EMS, law enforcement and the Red Cross.
“The emergency manager, which I am, is the liaison between County Council, the town mayors and their councils to coordinate the response to meet the needs of the people during a disaster large-scale event,” Doolittle said.
The county is also building a combination ambulance and volunteer fire department substation on north end of county.