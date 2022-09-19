If there was ringing in your ears Saturday, it was all for a good cause.
Fans of history kicked off Constitution Week with Bells Across America. The bell ringing recalled the days of early American history when bells were rung for important occasions, according to officials with the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The DAR petitioned Congress to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in the 1950s, said Helen Nazzaro, the DAR regent. Sept. 17-23 is Constitution Week. Every school is supposed to teach the Constitution by law.
This is the first time the chapter has held the event. The tradition is that at 4 p.m., you read the Constitution and ring bells. She said other churches and schools had coordinated with the DAR to ring bells all along Uptown Greenwood.
Small bells were handed out to attendees for the ceremony while SuSu Wallace got the big bell at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.
Usually the kids ring the bell, she said. They get a kick out of it. When the children aren’t around, the older church members do the job. They enjoy it, too, she said.
Getting more kids involved in such events is one of the things Nazzaro and state Sen. Billy Garrett hope to accomplish.
The event was notable for a small crowd of attendees, none of whom were under 40.
More children should be involved, Garrett said. A Flag Day program was held recently and it wasn’t well attended. Americans need to make sure children understand the Constitution as adults do, he said.
This event could mean extra grades for students, he said.
“There is so much we can do, we just need to make sure everyone is aware of it, try to get turnout. If were going to have a continuum, we have to take it from our children all the way up.”
“It’s like teaching the Bible to the children, teach the government, the Constitution to the children. ... They have it repetitively taught like teaching proverbs and psalms ... you teach the the words of the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence,” Garrett said. “Those words are important. I think it’s something we should do from the time they are toddlers to the time they assume adulthood.”
There should always be more civics education in schools. “I think obviously civics is a good thing,” Garrett said. Lander has a great history department. It has the facilities and the professors.”
Schools really don’t teach civics as older people were taught, Nazzaro said.
“’In order to form a more perfect union’ — it’s my favorite part of the Constitution because we realized it can be more perfect,” she said.
Members of the Mount Ariel chapter will have programs at Pinecrest Elementary School for third graders, Nazzaro said. They will talk about the Constitution and amendments that changed history, such as freeing slaves, giving Black men and women and 18-year-olds the right to vote.
“It is important that children understand that changes can be made because we understood at the beginning that it’s not a perfect document,” Nazzaro said. “We made a way that it can be changed.”
The DAR also will work on the Wreaths Across America, in which wreaths are placed at the graves of veterans. It will be presented in December. Nazzaro said four more cemeteries will participate in the event.
The nation also is gearing up for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence so this is a kickoff for that celebration, she said. She hopes these kinds of events will happen more often.
