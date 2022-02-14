ABBEVILLE — Where are the hungry people?
That question is on the minds of people who provide food to needy families in several counties.
Second Harvest Food Bank serves food pantries in Abbeville, Greenwood, Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties, said Donal Dickens, a regional branch coordinator. It serves up to 70 agencies similar to United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County.
Since COVID-19 started, numbers were unstable, up and down month by month, he said. Then they dropped and remained steady for about one year. Part of this might have been a fear of getting out and contracting COVID-19. Families also were receiving supplemental assistance available for food aid.
Then, numbers skyrocketed, he said. “We saw numbers almost double in certain regions. There was no rhyme or reason for it. They were over pre-COVID numbers and are dropping now.”
Although lower, numbers are still higher than pre-COVID levels, Dickens said. “I would call it leveling off with most of our agencies.”
The biggest issue in Abbeville is family numbers are down considerably, according to Mike Shirley with UCMAC.
Abbeville County has three pantries: Abbeville, Calhoun Falls and Lowndesville. Last year, up to 22,099 families were served — that’s about 175 families on average per month.
The pantry had averaged 45 visits per week. That has dropped to 23 visits per week, he said.
Officials have wondered about that, trying to figure out what is going on. The only thing they can really speak to is that with the assistance provided by government, the families haven’t needed the pantry’s services, Shirley said.
Another thing is many of the pantry’s clients are older. Maybe they didn’t want to get out.
It’s hoped the smaller numbers mean people are doing better, Shirley said.
“It’s a good thing that the numbers are down, but we still want to make sure no one is going hungry in Abbeville County,” he said.
With government assistance and supplemental support coming in, such as (SNAP), more resources are available to families, Dickens said.
“We don’t see that as a loss, we see it was a win. They’re getting their needs back,” Dickens said. “We just want to see people get fed, regardless of the source or means.”
One of the food pantry’s teams was on duty Friday, filling and carrying out boxes of food for clients. Activity was sporadic with flurries of work on behalf of clients punctuated by periods of standing and sitting around to talk.
Shirley wrote down names of people who will receive pins for their years of service to the pantry. It prompted one of the volunteers to ask: “Does it come with a pay raise?”
One volunteer helped herself to a treat, a bar featuring a concoction of cashews and lime. After a few nibbles, she remarked, “I didn’t think you could ruin a cashew.”
Clients are getting food and they appreciate the effort, Shirley said, a sentiment shared by the volunteers.
“That part is consistent. The biggest concern is we don’t have the numbers. I’d love to work myself out of a job.”
Last year in Abbeville, volunteers racked up 1,985 man-hours, he said. The total in the county was 3,000 man-hours.
Shirley noted that Second Harvest provided up to 29,000 pounds of canned goods and frozen meats. In addition to churches and donors, the pantry picks up food at the Greenwood’s Aldi store every week. It gets produce, dairy and bread, all for free.
Last year, Aldi provided 10,700 pounds of food, he said. That’s in addition to the 13 base products that go into each box.
“Our stores partner with local food banks within the Feeding America network to donate excess food,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson Division Vice President at ALDI, in an email. “This donation effort is two-fold in that it helps stock our local food banks with items that people need while also diverting unpurchased food from our stores that would have otherwise gone to waste.”
“We will continue to serve the community by providing fresh, high-quality foods at low prices in our stores, in addition to our food bank donation efforts, so everyone has access to the food supply they need,” he said.
As a company, Second Harvest has distributed 160 million pounds of food products over last 18 months, Dickens said. That is far above and beyond; nearly twice what it did in previous 18 months.
Most of the food, up to 75%, was fresh produce, frozen meat and dairy. It’s healthy foods, not snacks.
Food products come from the Retail Rescue Program, Dickens said. Grocery stores can donate food to a certified pantry.
“We have a lot of agencies that have permission to get foodstuff from stores and restaurants. UCMAC is one of many that can benefit from the program,” he said.
If people want to help, they can volunteer or donate either food or money, Dickens said. They can reach out either to food pantries or Second Harvest. Money is preferred because Second Harvest’s buying power allows it to cast a wider net. “We can buy five cans of corn for one dollar,” he said.
All the work leads to one goal shared by Dickens, Shirley and several volunteers: No one should go hungry.