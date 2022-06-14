Sweltering heat is roasting much of the country, with the heat index today reaching as high as 107. Officials have tips on how to beat the heat without breaking the bank.
Temperatures are hovering just less than 100 degrees for much of the week, and the National Weather Service warns of the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke when there’s extremely hot weather. Heat exhaustion can bring symptoms such as dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness.
“I think the biggest thing is to stay hydrated, obviously,” said Jamie Parrish, Greenwood County emergency management coordinator. “You want to stay out of the sun and heat, stay indoors or under shade if possible. If you have a house, you don’t want everybody to congregate in one room, it raises the temperature.”
If symptoms of heat exhaustion don’t improve, they can lead to heat stroke, which comes with confusion, dizziness and the risk of losing consciousness. At that point, someone has to call 911 and move the person affected to a cooler area, loosening clothing and removing any extra layers while cooling them with water or ice, the weather service reports.
Some people might not have access to reliable air conditioning at home, and Parrish said people struggling to keep cool indoors should look into fans and window units.
“Now is the time to donate any fans or window units you’re not using,” she said. “Neighbors helping neighbors, that’s what we have to do.”
People used to having their air conditioners cool their homes might find the summer heat swells their power bills. Adam Hedden, electric department director at Greenwood CPW, said cleaning and replacing air filters is key. Dirty filters make an HVAC system work harder and run longer.
“Close your blinds, shades or drapes,” he said. “If your home has these, closing them on the sunny side of your home can reduce your home’s temperature and reduce the workload on your HVAC.”
Moving the thermostat up one degree can make a noticeable difference on energy costs, but Hedden said that has to be balanced by keeping the temperature in a range that’s safe for residents, including pets. Using appliances such as dishwashers and clothes dryers at night can keep from overheating a residence during the hotter daytime hours.
Fuel costs aren’t just rising at the pump, but also for utility companies. As costs increase, Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier said the company offers flexible payment plans. The Home Energy House Call program offers eligible customers a free assessment, detailing steps they can take to increase energy efficiency and lower their bills.
Various government and nonprofit programs offer utility bill and household expense assistance. To learn about these, dial 211, text “electric” to 211211 or visit sc211.org to access information through the United Way about health and human service resources.