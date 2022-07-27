Smith 1

Mayor Brandon Smith and other local officials gathered on Monday to discuss possible ways they can combat violence in the community. Topics ranged from hiring more police officers to bond reform. Smith said the change wouldn't happen overnight, but would take everyone's support - community included.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

Ten years ago, law enforcement wasn’t seeing nearly as much crime as they are seeing today on the city and county levels. And in recent years, they have seen a continuing uptick in gang violence, drugs and shootings — including the killing of 29-year-old Keyiona Hill on July 8.

In the wake of this latest slaying, people in Greenwood are searching for a long-term solution to curb violent crime — something that won’t be found overnight and will take community support to accomplish.

