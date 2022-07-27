Mayor Brandon Smith and other local officials gathered on Monday to discuss possible ways they can combat violence in the community. Topics ranged from hiring more police officers to bond reform. Smith said the change wouldn't happen overnight, but would take everyone's support - community included.
Ten years ago, law enforcement wasn’t seeing nearly as much crime as they are seeing today on the city and county levels. And in recent years, they have seen a continuing uptick in gang violence, drugs and shootings — including the killing of 29-year-old Keyiona Hill on July 8.
In the wake of this latest slaying, people in Greenwood are searching for a long-term solution to curb violent crime — something that won’t be found overnight and will take community support to accomplish.
“It’s about finding the right pieces to turn this place around,” Mayor Brandon Smith said Tuesday during a meeting of city, county and state officials to discuss that uptick in violence.
From a law enforcement perspective, Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said the community has to know its priorities.
“This isn’t something that affects some of us. It affects all of us,” he said.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly said one problem his deputies encounter is people not wanting to speak up when they see something.
“Citizens are not willing to risk their life to give information or be seen as a snitch,” he said.
One topic discussed was hiring more police officers. The Greenwood Police Department is slotted for 59 officers, but currently has 55 on staff. Chaudoin said it’s already difficult filling open positions.
“Most of it is just because they’re not the right candidate. And those are some of the challenges we’ll be facing moving forward,” he said.
Chaudoin talked about the gun-free zone signs posted during the South Carolina Festival of Discovery. Some took issue with this, but Chaudoin discussed the move.
“We had 20-something officers in the area at that time and we didn’t want people there with guns when there were already officers there,” he said.
Other ideas thrown around were for officers spending more time with children and residents, taking advantage of local organizations geared toward children and giving them another option instead of going down the path of gangs and drugs.
The root of the problem, Kelly said, goes back to family — or the lack of family.
Solicitor David Stumbo and others also discussed bond reform, something Stumbo said should have been dealt with years ago. He said it needs to be in writing that if a person is out on bond for a violent crime and then is charged again, that the case be handed over to the circuit court.
“I think it’s a great idea. There are some things that can change and there are things already in place that are great. I thought some of the points brought up by David were great, excellent points, and what he said I couldn’t agree more,” Chaudoin said.
Chaudoin and Kelly, said these discussions, certainly not the last, are just the stepping stones to combatting the violence in Greenwood.
“We were represented by several people that are vested in our community. Some great ideas came out of it. We appreciate everybody that came out. It was amazing to sit down and have a discussion of what we can do to help our community altogether,” Chaudoin said. “Today was a starting point — start off with some of the basics and get some feedback. Now, it’s a matter of taking some of those basics and applying them, but also adding onto it.”
“In law enforcement, we think of helping in law enforcement ways and when you hear legislators and people on different boards in the community, they think in different ways to solve problems. So it gives us some ideas on how everybody’s thinking in the community and we come together and find some solutions to correct some of these issues,” Kelly said.
