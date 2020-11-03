Forty-seven mail-in absentee ballots were received without a witness signature in Greenwood County and won’t be counted, election officials said Monday.
Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections director Connie Moody said ballots received without witness signatures after Oct. 7 would not be counted and there is no process for voters to correct their ballots.
“According to the SEC, they cannot be cured if received after 10-07,” Moody said in a text.
Chris Whitmire, public information director for the state election commission, agreed.
“There is no provision in state law for a voter to cure a missing witness signature,” Whitmire said in an email.
Whitmire said 47 ballots were in the system for Greenwood County as of Monday afternoon.
Mail-in absentee ballots have sparked court challenges across the nation.
South Carolina saw its challenge when the witness requirement was called into question. Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the requirement of having a witness sign the mail-in ballot would remain in place after some lower courts removed it.
The final ruling came after many ballots had already been returned, some without witness signatures.
Moody said ballots received before Oct. 7 would be counted. Those ballots would have been sent before the final court opinion was rendered.
This election has already been record-setting because of increased in-person and mail-in absentee balloting.
In the state, 1.3 million absentee ballots have been cast as of the 5 p.m. report on the state election commission website Monday. The previous record was set in 2016 where the state saw 503,000 ballots returned.
In Greenwood County, 15,542 absentee ballots had been received.
In the 2016 presidential election, 2.1 million of 3.1 million registered voters cast ballots. Monday’s figure shows 2020’s absentee as more than half of the entire South Carolina vote in 2016.