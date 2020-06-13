Officers are urging caution and safety on the road after a recent string of hit-and-run wrecks, some of which ended in pedestrians dying.
“I know just from the 12 years that I’ve worked here, hit-and-runs with fatalities were kind of rare,” Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the state Highway Patrol, said.
This year, Greenwood has had two fatal hit-and-runs, one in Abbeville left a woman badly injured and deadly hit-and-runs in Newberry and Edgefield counties have left people surprised at the spike of fatalities. Bolt said all of these wrecks except for the one in Abbeville involved a driver fleeing after hitting a pedestrian.
“Most people don’t understand the duties involved with a driver involved in a collision,” Bolt said. “You’re required, by law, to render aid or call 911.”
The first step is to check on everyone involved and make sure no one is severely injured or in need of medical attention, said Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. Next, the law requires that in minor wrecks where the vehicles are still mobile, they should be moved out of the roadway safely.
“Obviously if there’s an axle broken and your tire is somewhere else, leave the vehicle,” Link said. “If you can safely exit your vehicle and get out of the roadway, do that.”
Sitting in the line of traffic increases the potential of being hit again by motorists who don’t recognize what’s happened. Safely get out of the way, then dial 911 and the appropriate agency will be sent out to help.
Not everyone follows those rules, though — Bolt said in hit-and-run wrecks, people leave the scene out of fear. Often, they were driving under the influence, or had some other violation such as driving with a suspended license or without insurance.
Fleeing, however, only makes the consequences worse. In some cases, as in wrecks with serious injury or death, leaving the scene can be a felony offense. Bolt said some people who leave the scene are risking a much more serious sentence than if they’d stayed and spoken with law enforcement.
For people who stay, Link said officers investigating a wreck will need to have access to each driver’s insurance identification; apps and digital copies are fine. They also need a valid driver’s license.
In the event that another party does flee the scene of a wreck, Link said certain details can help officers identify the vehicle and driver quicker. He said to make note of as many descriptive details as possible, such as the color, make, model and identifying features of the vehicle that fled. Scratches, dents and damage are often helpful. A license plate number, he said, is solid gold to investigators.
All wreck numbers seem to spike near summertime, Link said, which can be chalked up to more people being on the road.
“I think what you’ll find more often than not is it just boils down to distractions,” he said. “We have radios in the car, CD players, phones, navigation systems — there’s all these things we have in the car that people look at and it’s just a distraction from the road.”
And for pedestrians, Link said to be aware of how light conditions affect visibility. A walk across the street at night in dark clothes could leave a person nearly invisible to drivers, while bright clothes or clothing with reflective strips can help pedestrians stand out.