Hunger ended a woman’s job.
A Ninety Six Police Department vehicle wrecked into a light pylon Saturday near New York Pizza and Pasta at 706 Bypass 25 NE in Greenwood.
As a result, Officer Bianca Carroll was fired Monday, said Ninety Six Police Chief Chris Porter. She had worked for the department about two years.
She wasn’t paying attention and ran over the pylon, he said Wednesday. No passengers were in the vehicle. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.
The vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Charger, was a take-home vehicle, Porter said. Carroll lives in Greenwood.
According to a report from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, Carroll said she was attempting to come to New York Pizza and Pasta to pick up food when she ran into the pole.
The responding officer said he did not observe any signs of impairment or detect any odor of alcohol on Carroll's breath that would hinder her ability to operate a motor vehicle. No arrest was made.
Porter made arrangements to have the vehicle towed. He said the police department is waiting for the insurance adjuster to determine the damage.