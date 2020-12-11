Edith Childs was shocked to learn former President Barack Obama mentioned her in his new book, “A Promised Land.”
“I thought, ‘Isn’t that something,’” the longtime Greenwood County councilwoman said.
She found out last week while setting up an appointment at a doctor’s office.
“Mrs. Childs, he is talking about you in the book,” Childs recalled an employee telling her over the phone.
That same day, she received a copy of the book by mail from her son, Jordan, who lives in Virginia.
She first heard Obama speak to the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus in Columbia.
“I was so impressed with him,” Childs said.
The book chronicles Obama meeting Childs at the old Civic Center in 2007, which fulfilled a promise the former president made to state Rep. Anne Parks that he would visit Greenwood.
She had only planned to welcome Obama to Greenwood, but Robert Tinsley asked her to warm up the crowd.
“I just got started at a very low song,” she said.
She gradually increased the chant, “Fired up, ready to go.” She said Obama probably thought she was trying to upstage him, but she was just getting the crowd ready.
Her inspiration for that chant came from her time working with the NAACP. As a life member and golden heritage member of the organization, Childs and other members would register people to vote every Saturday morning. When they finished, they would sing, “Fired up, ready to go.”
Obama used it as a rallying cry throughout his campaign. He credits that to Childs in a later section of the book.
“We had built something together that you could feel the energy from it,” Obama wrote.
Coincidentally, Childs represents the Promised Land community on County Council.
“I was just shocked,” Childs said.
When Childs was getting a crowd “fired up” in Aiken for Obama, did something she had not done before.
“Senator Obama will be our next president,” Childs started chanting.
Obama fell over laughing, she said, but the crowd went wild.
Childs was invited to the White House twice and to the 2016 State of the Union address.
“I didn’t expect all that,” Childs said. “It was just an awesome experience and I was just honored to be there.”
Childs, who many in the Lakelands know for her outfits and hats, was introduced to the world at the address.
“I got some positive comments and I got some negative comments,” Childs said.
She said she selected the white outfit with a white and gold bedazzled hat because she had yet to wear it. Her husband, Charles, bought it for her to wear one Christmas, but she didn’t wear it then.
Childs said she was pleased with Obama’s presidency, despite sometimes disagreeing with him.
“Some decisions that he made, I didn’t agree with him,” Childs said. “But it was the best thing for the people at the time.
However, she was excited about Obama signing the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and the Affordable Care Act.
“I knew people that I dealt with on a daily basis that didn’t have health insurance,” Childs said.