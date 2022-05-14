ABBEVILLE – The city is in the black, according to its latest audit.
The city is meeting all obligations, said Marcy Loucks with McKinley, Cooper and Co. out of Greenville. Even with required pension liabilities, it is in good shape.
The city’s assets and deferred outflows of resources exceeded its liabilities and deferred inflows of resources as of Oct. 31, 2021, by $19.7 million (net position), according to highlights from the audit The city repaid principal of $917,000 on bonds, notes and capital leases.
Its total net position increased $5.39 million during the course of this year’s operations. The net position of business‐type activities increased $5.91 million; net position of governmental activities decreased $522,000. The city’s general fund balance decreased $172,000. In the city’s enterprise funds, net position increased by $5.91 million. Actual general fund revenues were $436,000 more than budgeted.
Most of grants the city received were for wastewater treatment and water lines, Loucks said at Wednesday’s meeting. It had about $4.7 million in grants. It had more than $750,000 of federal funding.
The city received $2.3 million from an EPA grant for wastewater treatment; $1.3 million grant from ARP for COVID-19 funding; and $407,000 for water line work. Receipt of federal grant money prompted a federal audit. Loucks said it was a one-time incident.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Abbeville for its audit, Loucks said. It is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government financial reports.
That is a huge achievement, Loucks said. Evaluators will find everything.
In other business:
Work on the civic center’s roof is expected to be finished by the end of the month. The cost is $106,000 and funds will come from the city’s hospitality tax, City Manager Blake Stone said. The work comes with a two-year workmanship guarantee against leakages and a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty. The alternative to the work was waiting and possibly being on the hook for up to $500,000 to replace the roof.
The council approved second reading of an ordinance to update the city’s business licenses. Stone said the work is being done to streamline licensing procedures throughout the state. It is backed by small business groups and the Municipal Association of South Carolina. Business owners seeking information can visit city offices.
Melissa Cowart with Redgate Realty was appointed a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals. She will fill the seat formerly held by Gloria Bond.
Council members approved a proclamation celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Abbeville Spring Festival.
Council passed second reading of an ordinance to streamline and update office positions. Stone said it is a housecleaning ordinance designed to remove outdated job titles.
Council met in executive session to discuss appointing a municipal judge and the proposed location or expansion of a business, as well as receive legal advice. No action was taken afterward.