ABBEVILLE — The animal shelter needs help.
Too many animals crowd the facility, which doesn’t have enough staff, according to Anne Davis, the chairperson of the Greater Abbeville Humane Society.
During the pandemic, the shelter wasn’t able to spay and neuter animals, she said at Monday’s Abbeville County Council meeting. Inadequate staffing is compounding the situation. As a result, staff and animals are at risk.
This is not the fault of the staff. The shelter has two full-time staff members and three part-time staffers. “They are overwhelmed and overworked,” Davis said.
Part-time staff members need more hours. It’s hard to get staff members when they are limited to 15 hours per week, she said.
Supporters have started a program for fosters so they can get sprayed and neutered. They are working with veterinarians to provide the procedures at reduced rates.
“This is a reflection of Abbeville County,” she said. “As things exist, it does not shed a good light on Abbeville County.”
In other business:
Donalds firefighter Hobart “Hobie” Erickson was honored with a proclamation for his decades of service as a firefighter. Chairperson Billy Norris said Erickson, 95, is the oldest active firefighter in the state. The award prompted a standing ovation and the longest sustained applause of the meeting. Erickson said the proclamation was a surprise to him, to which Norris replied, “You deserve every bit of it.”
Abbye Light was honored with a proclamation for her selection to participate in the Miss South Carolina Pageant, which will be June 25 in Columbia. Norris noted Light’s work to raise awareness of juvenile diabetes.
David Smith with Martin-Smith & Co gave a positive report on the county’s audit. The general fund has an excess of $1.9 million.
Council passed second reading of an ordinance to authorize County Director David Gardner to enter into a lease with Rock Communications for space located at the ball field at 750 US 178 in Honea Path for a radio tower and a building.
Council heard first reading of an ordinance authorizing Garner to enter into a lease with First Steps for space in the old Abbeville County Administration Building at 394 Highway 28 Bypass.
Council heard first reading of an ordinance to alter the zoning map for a lot from restricted residential and forest agricultural to general residential.
Council approved appointments to three boards: Richard Pressly to the Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse, Charlie Henry to the Upper Savannah COG Board of Directors and John Coleman to the Upper Savannah Workforce Development Board.
Baxter Gamble requested a reevaluation of the county farm, specifically of long-term inmates who work in community. Since the farm closed, former trustees are in detention. They provide great service to the county. Gamble said he would also like to return to doing prison ministry work.