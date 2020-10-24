The novel coronavirus pandemic has upended a lot of day-to-day happenings, including those in group home settings.
The main campus of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home in Greenwood is taking COVID-19 precautions. Also it recently announced its annual community Christmas event is drive-thru only this year.
Founded in 1892, Connie Maxwell cares for children in situations of abuse, neglect and difficult family situations. Services provided include residential care, foster care, crisis care and family care programs.
There are four other satellite locations in South Carolina in addition to the main Greenwood campus.
The light display is going up on campus now and will be on for viewing from 6-9:30 p.m., Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.
A positive is the light display will be on about two weeks longer than normal. Cottages on campus are working on designing and painting 8x8 Christmas cards to be part of this year’s display. And, the live nativity that is part of the Christmas event is to be recorded and posted for viewing at conniemaxwell.com.
Watch for Connie Maxwell Christmas updates on the Connie Maxwell Facebook page.
“When COVID-19 started, we started looking at scenarios for how we could still do the Connie Maxwell Christmas safely,” said Debbie McDowell, assistant to Connie Maxwell president Danny Nicholson. “We figured there was no way to socially-distance, wear masks and wash hands with some of the things people love, like wagon rides, hot chocolate and the petting zoo. Our concerts in the church would have to look entirely different.”
2020 would have marked the 20th anniversary of the Connie Maxwell Christmas. Traditionally, it’s a three-night event, drawing 18,000 people.
“We’re going to postpone the 20th anniversary celebration to 2021,” McDowell said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but we love hosting the community and beyond, to share the love of Jesus during the Christmas season. Next year, we hope to be back, bigger and better than ever.”
Julie Miner, Connie Maxwell vice president of communications, said the novel coronavirus pandemic has halted a lot on campus.
“We have had to limit outside visitors and tours and we’ve been very careful with our kids, limiting cottage-to-cottage interactions, to try to prevent any widespread outbreaks of COVID-19. So far, it has worked very well, but it’s been hard on the kids. We’re trying to think through all the possible ripple effects that could occur from this pandemic. Our kids are going to school five days a week. But, so far, we have been extremely fortunate. I feel like measures we are taking are working.”
As a precaution, there have been cancellations of summer trips and campus-wide activities, McDowell said.
“Since March, our leadership team has been doing COVID calls every Thursday morning, to look at every issue — Can the children go to a football game? Can they try out for cheerleading?” McDowell said. “We’re doing weekly updates.”
Before the pandemic, children at Connie Maxwell would ride school buses to school. Now, cottage parents are taking children to school.
Connie Maxwell president Danny Nicholson said he’s taking every measure he can to protect children and staff.
“It’s logistically challenging, but we’re taking the highest precautions,” Nicholson said. “If you have eight kids in a cottage, you only have so much room. Anything we can do to limit social interaction and move to outside, we have.
“We’ve had just a very, very few cases of COVID-19 among children or staff. We’ve had to leave space open to effectively quarantine. For a while, we’ve been limiting the number of kids we take in. Any kid who comes to campus has to have a COVID-19 test.”
Some 70 children are on the main campus.
Constantly emphasizing the wearing of masks, hand-washing and social-distancing has helped keep COVID-19 cases to a minimum, Nicholson said.
“It’s not a new special thing that’s earth-shattering, but we do emphasize those core things over and over, to encourage people to be safe,” Nicholson said, noting many people who know him know he is a self-professed hugger.
“Instead of hugging kids, I’m grabbing the air in front of me,” Nicholson said, with a laugh. “It is hard. One of my favorite things to do is to tell a child he is special. Hugs are what kids need.”
Nicholson said staff has tried to find ways to brighten children’s days with outings being limited.
“We will ride around campus and set ice cream on their porches,” Nicholson said. “At Easter, cottages had porch decorating contest. I rode by one cottage and noticed something in front of a lamppost. Kids had found rocks and made a little tomb, like Jesus’ tomb. Kids have found little ways to celebrate important times, like Easter.”
In-person campus church services resumed Oct. 18, with physical distancing guidelines in place. Since spring, services have primarily been conducted outdoors or virtually.
On Oct. 1, Connie Maxwell kicked off A Decade of Dreams, a strategic plan, Nicholson said.
“During this global pandemic, we have mostly seen the faithfulness of people, to help us keep taking care of children,” Nicholson said. “People in Greenwood have continued to support our endowment and they have shown little acts of kindness like arranging for cottages to have pizzas delivered.”
Monthly, Connie Maxwell publishes a list of priority needs at conniemaxwell.com. A donation truck will be available on campus during the drive-thru Christmas event.
“Riding through to see the lights is the best we can do this year, but I still think we will have lines all the way down the street,” Nicholson said. “This is how many families start their Christmas season and it’s a great gift to the community.”