The state released this year’s school report cards this week, showing how schools and their districts performed on a slate of measurements.
The school and district are celebrating the excellent rating given to the school in this year’s state report cards.
It’s up from an average rating in 2019, the last time the state rated schools in the report card.
Superintendent Steve Glenn said the Education Oversight Committee is even supposed to head to Mathews to see the school.
It starts, he said, with the leadership at the school.
Glenn said Principal Barry Jacks has “turned” five schools.
“He’s unbelievably good at what he does and the way he does it,” he said.
“The urgency that’s in that building, for those students to learn is, it’s unbelievable,” Glenn said.
According to the school’s report card, 93.2% of students are in poverty, and that number is higher now than in recent years.
“With any kind of achievement, the poverty index is the strongest correlation to any kind of achievements and when you break that norm, you’re doing something extremely, extremely special,” Glenn said.
Jacks said the whole school is excited about it, and “We’re not where we want to be, and we’re not where we’re going to be, but thank God we’re not where we were.”
Jacks said the school tries to keep it simple and limit confusion.
He said he, Assistant Principal Debbie Leonard and school counselor Ongela Nance work well together.
One thing Jacks said is important to him is to “watch practice every day.”
Leonard echoed Glenn’s assertion that Jacks has changed poor-performing schools into top-performing schools.
“It’s simple, it’s common sense,” she said.
“It’s keeping the main thing the main thing as far as we’re here to teach reading, writing, math, science, social studies. We did reduce class sizes, we do focus on the standards, we have teachers who want to teach children. And we really focus on the environment and how we can serve our teachers to get their job done.”
Jacks also talked about giving confidence to students.
He compared it to putting mirrors in a weight room.
“Just like those kids looking in that mirror, they start loving the results that they’re getting, they feel better about themselves and then your job becomes easy,” he said.
“Because all you do is keep loving them and praising them.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.