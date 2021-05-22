The 30th Annual Pro Rodeo at River Oaks Arena in Hodges concluded Saturday night. Thousands of people attended the final night of competition in the two-day event. Competitors from across the country came to take part in one of the Southeast's top rodeo events. Here are a few photos of the action.
2021 Readers' Choice Awards
& the winners are!
See our Special Readers Choice section here
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Two shot along Pearl Street in Greenwood; investigation underway
- Police identify man wanted in Pearl Street shooting
- Man dies 2 days after motorcycle crash in Greenwood County
- Sunny 103.5 takes unexpected broadcast break
- Top of their class: County fire service graduates 10 new recruits
- Former Whitten Center employee had 7 reprimands before arrest
- Guest column: Concealed and open-carry of handguns
- Community shows support after split school board vote ousts Ware Shoals High principal
- Greenwood man faces indecent exposure, assault charges
- Cokesbury Road, Northside Drive housing development clears latest hurdle
District Calendars
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.