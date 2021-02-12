Hand outstretched to brush against the sewn squares of red, white and blue fabric, Tommy Creswell was taken aback when a Quilt of Valor was wrapped around his shoulders.
“This is absolutely gorgeous,” he said, looking at the checkered pattern across the blanket. “Thank you for remembering the veterans here, and the ones who are not here.”
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Creswell, 70, served for 40 years in the U.S. Army before retiring in 2010. His family is quick to say service is at the core of who he is.
“He wasn’t drafted, he volunteered in Vietnam,” said his daughter, Lisa Myrick. “It just is who he is.”
About a year and a half ago, Creswell’s brother, Terry Creswell, decided to nominate him for a Quilt of Valor. The Quilt of Valor Foundation honors America’s veterans by sewing custom quilts for them, presenting them with the finished blanket in a ceremony where they are symbolically wrapped in the quilt to keep them sheltered from the ravages of their past wars.
“Tommy is one of these guys who lives and breathes military,” Terry said. “Tommy is on Facebook and the only two things you’ll see him post about is the military and dogs — he loves dogs. But I said to myself if there’s anyone who deserves and would appreciate a Quilt of Valor, it’s my brother, Tommy.”
Under the guise of a family meeting, Tommy came to T.W. Boons on Thursday evening and was surprised to learn the meeting was for him. He dabbed at his eyes as his brother told the family how deserving he was of this honor, and how much they loved and appreciated him and the sacrifices he made for his country.
“That’s the real reason we’re down here tonight,” Terry said.
“Then I’m glad I came,” Tommy said, laughing.
For four decades, Tommy served in Vietnam, then in El Salvador, on the Czech-West German border during the Cold War, in Operation Desert Storm and then, following 9/11, in Operation Enduring Freedom. He enlisted as a young man without an idea of what his future would look like.
“To be honest with you, I just didn’t know what I wanted to do,” he said. “One little sacrifice from me is nothing compared to the people before me.”
Comradery kept him in the service through four decades. He recalled the day he and others he served with came back stateside from Vietnam. They stopped at a bar once they touched down on U.S. soil and tried to order a beer, but the waitress told him he was too young.
“I thought to myself, too young? But I understood,” he said. “An older gentleman was sitting near us and a few minutes later he comes by with a tray with four beers. He said ‘You’re not too young for me.’ He had served as well.”
Tommy served as an Army medic, and even as a civilian worked for a decade for in veterans affairs, along with working 20 years as an X-ray technician for Self Regional. But he said the bonds he forged in battles and in the moments between are priceless.
“I had a lot of fun, except for when they shot at me,” he said with a laugh. “I’d do it all again, and I guarantee it, most of them would, too.”