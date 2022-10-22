CALHOUN FALLS — Looking at the town can be depressing.
Cox Avenue is lined with buildings that have seen better days — some with flaking paint and weathered facades. Roofs show damage of various degrees. One roof is a patchwork of multicolored wood and tin sheeting looking much like a quilt or the tops of Brazilian favelas.
Driving into Calhoun Falls on Highway 72, large birds like vultures circle over the road adjacent to abandoned and partly demolished mill factories, as though waiting to land for a meal.
It is a gruesome metaphor, but Calhoun Falls isn’t dead. Lesean Tutt and several others want to prove it.
Dreams with open arms
“Calhoun Falls is not half dead, but the decline is there since the mills left town,” she said. “With this huge decline, it definitely affected growth here.”
The focal point of her plans is 104 N. Cox Ave. Tutt and her husband bought the structure at a tax sale in 2017. The original idea was to establish a business, then they decided it could be the site of a community center.
The goal with the center is to have a location to get assistance services from agencies such as the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, United Way, South Carolina Thrive, AARP, GLEAMNS and First Steps — things that people will find in Abbeville or Greenwood, said Tutt, who is a member of the nonprofit agency Dreams with Open Arms.
Calhoun Falls has not had those services since she and her family returned 12 years ago, she said. The community center can be a place where organizations can schedule days and times to serve residents.
The goal is to remove barriers for help, Tutt said. Some people get overwhelmed when they need services; they can’t decipher the information they need. If they have someone who can respond directly, they won’t have to swim through all the paperwork.
“Oftentimes, people feel more comfortable sitting down and talking to someone,” she said. “Even if it’s just five minutes, they feel like they’ve been heard.”
The facility can also be a place where classes are held for senior citizens and even for campers and visitors to the state park, Tutt said.
Hope for the better
A lot of changes in town have been on downside, said Bobby Bryant, pastor at Renew Outreach Ministries, and one of the backers of the community center. An upgrade will be a great experience for children and teenagers.
There have been several meetings and conversations about plans, he said. Conservations revolve around new and fresh ideas to help growth.
“It’s always a conversation, what can we do to help community improve,” Bryant said.
Many of the town’s buildings haven’t been open in 10-15 years — maybe longer, Tutt said.
“I just want to see our community win, not win by having a Walmart or a huge box store, but win in that we take pride in what we have,” she said.
The project seems to create a lot of excitement, said Kendall Roberts with Hanbury, a Clemson-based architectural firm. Everyone he talked to wants to see growth. Generally, it’s been positive. People want to see life and activity downtown.
“People have been more than happy to talk with us and tell us about the area, what it used to be, and have love for their hometown,” he said.
“Personally, I like community-based design projects. It’s a lot of fun when you can involve whole community in a project and see how art and design can really be a positive influence for places. I find it kind of fun to meet with people in the community and learn about their dreams and goals for their town.”
Hope for better
Like much of the city, the building has seen better days. Tutt recalled not even having a key to the building. When they finally opened the door, sunlight streamed in from where the left side of the roof was gone.
“We thought everything was dry, everything was good in the building,” she said. “When we opened the door, there was a huge 20-foot hole in the roof, maybe 15-20 feet wide.”
A man who inspected the structure for repairs said work could cost between $250,000 and $500,000, she said. Gutting it could cost up to $50,000.
It will have to be gutted, Tutt and Roberts agreed. Tutt sent out letters to architectural schools in the Southeast. She said an official with the University of North Carolina-Charlotte referred her to Clemson University and Hanbury.
She offered a tour of downtown and said her love of Calhoun Falls and its people and her desire to build something that can benefit everyone.
“I was impressed with all the stuff she was doing in the community,” Roberts said. “It seemed like a fun project.” Hanbury works on projects throughout the nation. It has been looking to do more community-based projects.
Hanbury and Clemson architecture students have been working on the project for just over a year, he said.
There’s no one way to do this. That’s why community involvement is important, he said. Talking with folks is the most helpful part of the process.
“We’re there to listen and hear what people want, what they need. ... Depending on the place and project, we kind of develop a design solution dependent on that.”
After discussions, students returned to the classrooms. Roberts said students were told to dream big and think of everything. Over the summer, all the students’ work was collected and pared down to ideas that can be achieved in Calhoun Falls.
No one wants it to be too complicated, he said, and you have to be conscious of cost, he said.
Kendall took information to his team, Tutt said. About 30 days later, he got in touch to have a meeting with the full team. She gave a synopsis of ideas. They came back with some sketches and designs.
“To be able to see a sketch change the front of the building, it blew me away,” she said.
Students had a choice of projects to work on and they voted for Calhoun Falls. They wanted to work on a project that would give back to community, Roberts said.
During a meeting with students, Tutt said one student’s question stuck with her: “What pushes you to do this?”
“I was like ‘For me, my roots are here, my grandparents, their brothers, sisters have always been here,’” said replied. ”If I can water my roots with a different type of fruit. ... My whole being is to find a way to give.”
Looking for the good
One of the things that impressed Roberts during his visit was the natural beauty of Calhoun Falls State Park.
He had never visited Calhoun Falls before meeting Tutt and other backers. Roberts said he was surprised about the water access and the state park.
“It’s a really beautiful place. It seems like a place that’s ripe with opportunity,” he said. “I was surprised that it’s such a great resource that could really be utilized.”
The downtown area, it’s obviously not as occupied as it once was, but the character and charm of small Southern town is definitely there, Roberts said. People have been really friendly.
Despite the condition of buildings on Cox Avenue, pride in downtown is obvious. Uncovered lots have carefully cut grass and the plantings in greenspaces beside the sidewalks feature pruned trees and cleanly and evenly trimmed bushes.
The Dream Center will bring programs to help community, Bryant said. “I believe when we give an installation for agencies to be admitted into town, it will be a factor for community.”
The goal is to have an impact on community and youths. Few activities are available for kids, although recreation programs are developing, Bryant said. This can help provide potential to kids.
There are a lot of lake events, a lot of camping and fishing tourneys in the area, he said. That also will be a factor.
When people see a change in town, Bryant said he thinks it will draw other events to the area.
Growth is on Tutt’s mind as well. She does not ignore the benefits the town derives from the state park and the area. During the hunting season, you can’t get into the convenience store between 5-7 a.m. Hunters are buying food and supplies.
If Calhoun Falls had a motel, it would be booked during fishing and hunting season, she said.
A lot of the good in Calhoun Falls is featured in a video produced by Hanbury. The 3-minute video highlights the town and plans and hopes for a community center. Roberts said the video is one of nearly 50 films in a contest sponsored by the American Institute of Architects.
The contest promotes stories of projects transforming communities through the power of design and collaboration, according to the AIA website. In 2022, the challenge calls for narratives of architects working with civic leaders to design sustainable, equitable communities. Voting for videos ended Oct. 14. A winner will be announced Oct. 25.
Creators of the grand prize-winning video will receive $5,000; the runner-up will receive $3,000; finalists will receive a $500 prize; and the people’s choice winner will receive $2,000. As of Oct. 10, the video on Calhoun Falls was in seventh place with 429 votes. It had been viewed nearly 2,400 times.
Awards aside, the primary benefit of the video is marketing, according to Roberts. It is meant to raise awareness and Tutt can show it to potential partners, he said.
“It’s kind of like a picture is worth a thousand words. I don’t know how much a video is worth ... 10,000 words.”
To see the video on Calhoun Falls and videos on other communities, visit aiafilmchallenge.org/2022-aia-film-challenge/.
Its value isn’t lost on Tutt. She said Hanbury worked on project in Cayce. Just recently, city opened an arts district. It all started from a community center being rehabbed. The same thing can happen here.
Where things stand
For now, the project is in a holding pattern. Grant funds will be required, but the season is over. Roberts said the next grant cycle will start with the new year.
“I think we’re in a waiting and research period. Then we will see where it goes from here,” he said. Once the project gets funding, Hanbury and students can assist in producing drawings and documentation that can be handed to a contractor.
Another phase of work is building support for the project. Part of that was a Rock the Block event held in August. It featured inflatables, water balloon fights and representatives of agencies ranging from churches and a barbecue trailer to AARP to AAMC (Abbeville Area Medical Center).
Rock the Block’s goal was to show the community that organizations are willing to come to Calhoun Falls, such as United Way, which was there to help people with rent, water and utility issues. Clemson architecture students displayed a cardboard mockup of what buildings on Cox Avenue could look like.
The attendance wasn’t what organizers expected. Town Councilmember Christine Long was among the few local officials to show up.
What will it take to drum up interest?
“I don’t know. I’m still praying on it,” Tutt said.
Leaders need to come together to get better planning, Bryant said. Four events were going on in town on that day. For the first event, Rock the Block did well.
“It was still a good outcome in my perspective.” His church gave away between 60-70 bookbags to families. That was pretty good given the number of kids in elementary school, he said.
“From my perspective and Calhoun Falls’ perspective, we want to reach the kids to have a greater impact and have spiritual impact as well, believing and trusting in God themselves,” Bryant said.
“I’ll talk to anybody who will listen,” Tutt said. “... I’m not shy about expressing the benefits of community center because I know for a fact it would help more in the first six months than it would do afterward.”
Students and Hanbury would like to see a building, Roberts said. It really depends on what the project is.
“In some sense, we feel like obviously we want to see something get built, but we also feel that when we produced the video and drawings ... that’s a win in our minds.”