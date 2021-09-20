Some health care-minded middle schoolers got a little closer look at what their future might hold.
Northside Middle’s Medical Magnet Career Expo on Friday gave the medical magnet program’s 23 students a chance to hear from experts in the medical field and to get a firsthand look at some of the emergency medical equipment being used by first responders.
The program is Greenwood County School District 50’s newest magnet program, with its first cohort beginning this school year.
Teacher Hannah Balentine said their interests are all over the board, for example, they want to be veterinarians, forensic scientists, morticians, oncologists or neuroscientists.
All Northside students were able to experience and learn about the vehicles and equipment used by people with a life flight helicopter, Greenwood city and county first departments, Northwest Volunteer Fire Department and Greenwood County EMS.
The medical magnet cohort also had Zoom calls to hear from a variety of medical professionals like dentists, physical therapists and orthodontists. They displayed research on the effects of smoking and vaping, as well as different types of head trauma.
Medical magnet student Piper Vaughn said she got into the program because her mother and two grandparents were in the medical field and figured the program would be helpful if she ends up following in their footsteps.
Students Jamiya Smith said she thought it would be fun to learn about the medical field, and is interested in being either a nurse, neurosurgeon or forensic scientist.
Of Friday’s demonstrations, Smith said learning about those things now will be helpful for those who want to enter those fields later.