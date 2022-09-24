There are plenty of careers out there and middle schoolers have a while to decide which path to take.
Northside Middle School is getting some early exposure, especially when it comes to the medical field.
The school, which includes Greenwood County School District 50’s medical magnet program, had a career expo for all of its students on Friday.
Outside were police, fire and EMS workers boasting bloodhounds, firetrucks and ambulances, respectively. In the school’s gym was a wide range of medical professionals from physical therapists to pharmacists.
“Our hope is that we’re allowing all of our students at Northside to go through each of these rotations to see each of the careers in our Greenwood community that they might pursue later on, whether they’re in the medical magnet or not,” said Hannah Balentine, a teacher in the medical magnet.
The medical magnet program currently has three cohorts — two sixth grade classes and one seventh grade class. Future plans will put two classes in each grade level.
Northside principal Gary Stone said the career expo allows all students to know what employment is available.
Ryan Blackmon, a seventh grader in the magnet program, said the ambulance and EMT were the most interesting of the first responders because they get to handle a range of issues, from delivering babies to working with people dealing with a mental health crisis.
In coordination with the event, the medical magnet students did a project in the effects of vaping and smoking.
Seventh grader Piper Vaughn said they learned that vaping is not actually better for someone than smoking.
