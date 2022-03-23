As excitement for intersession and spring break built up, Northside Middle School students spent Friday afternoon cheering on their teachers and classmates in a set of volleyball games.
Friday’s games wrapped up the school’s wellness week, which included lessons in wellness for all students, and a few extra programs for the school’s medical magnet students.
“What I’ve always wanted to do with our medical magnet being in the first year is to have all the students in the school benefit from us housing the medical magnet,” said principal Jim Still.
On Monday last week, the medical magnet students learned how to quell bleeding with a Stop the Bleed lesson and by Tuesday, students in all grades got a lesson in how hands-only CPR is performed.
On Wednesday, students learned about digital health issues such as sleep disorders caused by screen time, and the medical magnet students were visited by Self Regional Healthcare CEO Dr. Matt Logan.
On Thursday, the entire school did a wellness walk, hosted by the YMCA, and on Friday students and staff faced off in a volleyball game. The faculty and staff team came away as champions.
“It’s just been a lot of fun,” Still said Friday.
Hannah Balentine, a teacher who works with the medical magnet students, said when the program began, they spoke with teachers at the G. Frank Russell Technology Center about what students in health care-related classes there need. She said those teachers wanted students to have soft skills and exposure to careers early on.
Medical magnet student Piper Vaughn said the lessons they got last week were beneficial because it could help the students save a life, and they will have more practice and knowledge if they do go into the medical field.
