Patriotism rang out Thursday at Northside Middle School during the school’s Veterans Day program.
The school’s assembly on Thursday was full of patriotic music and history.
“It’s important that our students understand why we are able to live like we live today is because of the sacrifices that generations before them have made and will continue to make,” said Northside Principal Jim Still. “I want our students to be cognizant of that, understand that, understand what Veterans Day is all about.”
The program included the history and meaning behind the empty table, the 21-gun salute, the chocolate pilot and the poppy flower.
Staff Sgt. Christopher Price with the South Carolina Army National Guard was the guest speaker and spoke about his 24-year career. He said it’s been “a lot of fun, a lot of hard times.”
He deployed to Iraq in 2004-05 and has been full time with the guard for 14 years.
“The guard’s been a wonderful career,” he told the students. Price also talked about the history of Veterans Day, which began as Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I.
The choir and the band provided music for the program, including the playing of taps.
“I believe it’s very important for them to know history, particularly, but especially why they are free, why they have the freedoms they have because I think too often we get comfortable and we take for granted all that we have and we forget where we came from and I want them to be very aware of where it comes from,” chorus teacher Amy Brown said.