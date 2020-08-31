North Greenwood Industrial Park, Greenwood County’s premier economic development site, is well on its way to completion.
“We are still on track for a completion date in early November,” Josh Skinner, capital project sales tax project coordinator, said. “Walls are going up.”
The 100,000-square-foot spec building now contains walls along its frame as it progresses toward completion.
“Based on our last payout, our payment is 71% complete,” Skinner said.
Skinner said windows and a loading dock will be added in the future. He said the project will have 30 Velux skylights, made right here in Greenwood.
“We leave most of the inside empty so the future tenant can come in and up fit it how they want it,” Skinner said.
The spec building also has a 50,000-square-foot concrete pad behind it and a 100,000-square-foot concrete pad beside it, which could potentially be an expansion point for a future business.
“One of the top priorities for Greenwood County economic development is locating the right tenant for the North Greenwood Industrial Park spec building,” James Bateman, interim county economic development director, said. “That right tenant could be in a variety of industry sectors or industrial uses.”
Bateman said the preference would be to find a heavy manufacturer. Bateman said a heavy manufacturer would be a capital intensive and job-producing project.
The North Greenwood Industrial Park is just one of seven industrial sites or parks that the county hopes to fill with new industrial partners, Bateman said.
On nearly 32 acres, this park is located on Highway 25 in Hodges as part of a 141-acre parcel.
Bateman said while the county is still marketing projects for economic development, a more intensive marketing campaign for this site.
As for the current funding, Skinner said things are on track.
“Everything is right on budget,” Skinner said.
Skinner said the total budget for phase one is $4 million.
Skinner said the next economic development project as a part of the CPST is the Highway 246 widening project. Skinner said the county will begin collecting the money for that project in October.