New work has commenced at the North Greenwood Industrial Park in Hodges.
“Concrete has actually been poured for the foundation of a 100,000 square foot speculative building,” Capital Project Sales Tax Coordinator Josh Skinner said in an email.
He said this is the first phase of more than $8 million slated to go to the North Greenwood Industrial Park from the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax.
He said $4 million is being collected now and the remaining amount will not come until 2024 when phase two will take place.
“We are building the 100,000 square foot building so that it is easily expandable in the future to 200,000 square feet in hopes of attracting a manufacturing industry,” Skinner said.
Skinner said a retention pond and an additional 50,000-square-foot pad at the rear of the building will be built during this phase.
“The North Greenwood Industrial Park is a vital attribute of the county’s economic development future,” Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said in an email statement.
Chappell said the facility has significant water and sewer capacity and is along a four-lane highway. He said the area has a solid industrial base with nearby Caterpillar and Colgate-Palmolive.
“The North Greenwood Industrial Park will be a cornerstone of Greenwood County’s economic development for many years in the future,” Chappell said.
Skinner said the completion date is expected to be December of this year.