ABBEVILLE — The executive session was a mistake.
Billy Norris admitted as much about use of a closed-door session to discuss accommodations tax expenditures last month at an Abbeville County Council meeting.
Discussions about funding for county agencies took up part of the meeting. Representatives of several organizations that had requested a share of the accommodations tax attended. During the open session, council members agreed to table action on the accommodations tax ordinance to discuss the issue in an executive session. On returning to open session, council voted to boost the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce’s share by $5,000 to $30,000.
“That was a mistake that I made. I didn’t know what exactly what the discussion was going to be about,” Norris said. “It slipped past me and the other council members.”
After returning to open session, Norris said he realized the matter didn’t warrant an executive session and the discussion should have been public.
While council members may discuss certain issues behind closed doors — personnel and contractual matters, and some issues requiring legal counsel — they can’t vote in executive sessions.
Norris said this is the only time the body incorrectly used executive session, which no council member questioned.
Over his 17 years on the council, Norris said members have questioned decisions of the accommodations tax committee several times. It was done always in open sessions.
It was not an item that called for an executive session, he said, promising that “as long as I’m chairman, we won’t ever do that again.”
At the council’s November meeting, county resident Mack Beaty questioned the earlier use of executive session. He gave Norris a copy of the state law on the use of executive sessions. At several meetings, the council did not say why it entered into executive session, Beaty said.
The state Freedom of Information Act specifies that “before going into executive session the public agency shall vote in public on the question and when the vote is favorable, the presiding officer shall announce the specific purpose of the executive session.” This should include “a description of the matter to be discussed.” It also limits what can be discussed in executive session to such topics as economic development, contractual matters or personnel, and should not be used to keep the public from hearing discussions on other matters.
Sometimes what the council does flies in the face of the law, Beaty said. He also expressed disappointment that the council had legal counsel at the meeting.
As in other meetings, Beaty stressed the need for transparency. Maybe officials know what it is, but the council seems “woefully inadequate” in its use, he said.
The council does a good job on transparency, Norris said. Doors are always open and council members answer their phones.
“We don’t have anything to hide. It’s a tough job and I think we have really tried to do the right thing,” he said.
It’s easy for people to accuse you of making decisions in executive sessions, Norris said.
Structure and allocationsThe accommodations tax committee uses guidelines to assess requests:
Does the event bring tourists to town for an overnight stay?
Does it encourage partnerships that make information about overnight stays available in marketing materials and spreads events over a period of days?
Does an event bring in outsiders for day visits, or does it encourage people to linger for a day visit?
Does it positively contribute to the county’s image as a tourist destination?
Does it encourage spending that translates into tax dollars?
Does an event enhance the county’s quality of life?
Does an event have potential to be developed into something important for local tourism?
Does the organization requesting funds demonstrate completeness and thoroughness in the application?
Does it detail the success of previous projects?
Members of the county accommodations tax committee are the Rev. Brenda Lomax, Virginia Boyd, Diane Culbreth, Victoria Weathers and Charles McDuffie. Two positions are vacant. Boyd, Culbreath and Weathers met with County Director David Garner and Clerk to Council Lynn Sopoloski on Sept. 29 to review funding requests.
Requests from 13 organizations totaled $269,560. Funds available for disbursement totaled $185,239. The law requires the county to transfer $25,000, plus 5% of the balance — $8,012 — in the county’s general fund. That left $152,277 for disbursement.
Boyd and Weathers opposed giving money to Lake Secession for fireworks as they noted the event doesn’t bring in much outside tourism. All members agreed that a request from Abbeville County Library did not meet categories for funding.
The Abbeville Chamber of Commerce requested $55,000. Its request was cut to $25,000, but increased to $30,000.
The city’s special events project funding requested $20,000; it was cut to $15,000.
The Abbeville Artist Guild requested and received $3,500.
The Abbeville County Historical Society requested and received $15,000.
The Abbeville County Library requested $5,000 and received $1,000.
Abbeville County Museum requested and received $16,910.
The American Legion Post 2 requested $3,000 and received $2,000.
Burt Stark Mansion/Historic Preservation Commission requested $21,500 and received $15,000.
Calhoun Falls Chamber of Commerce requested $35,000 and received $12,500.
Due West Robotics requested $34,000 and received $20,000.
The Heritage Preservation Foundation requested $19,000 and received $4,000.
The Lake Russell Recreation & Tourism Coalition requested $24,450 and received $16,317.
The Lake Secession Rocky River Property Owners Association requested $7,200 and received $1,000.