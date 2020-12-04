A singular vision drove the design of the Josh Norman Teen Center, and that vision is coming into focus as the center nears completion.
On Wednesday, Lakelands Region Boys and Girls Club Director Sabrina Miller took a group of community stakeholders through the under-renovation teen center. Located in the old Brewer Recreation Complex building, the center was the brainchild of Greenwood native and Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman.
“Josh had complete foresight into what students might need,” Miller said. “This is going to be the premier place for students.”
Norman’s mother — Sandra Norman-Lemelle — was in attendance Wednesday for the tours, and said her son was driven by the loss of the Seaboard Recreation Center. While looking to invest in his hometown, he looked at that building, along with a number of other locations, but his ideas to transform those spaces didn’t work out.
“Seaboard Rec was a big thing for him when he was small,” she said.The project has been under works for more than a year, with a ceremonial groundbreaking in July 2019. As of October 2019, it was on track to be ready for use by summer of 2020, but delays pushed renovations back. Now, builders involved in the project said it could be ready to open by mid-January 2021, in conjunction with schools going back for the spring semester.
The entrance was moved from the side parking lot to within the building’s fence. Miller said they’re working on a dedication space beside the entrance to thank donors and sell pavers to incentivize continued donations.
“We thought it important to move the entrance inside the fence, here, so that students feel safe,” she said.
Inside, students will check in at the front desk. After-school programs will run from 2:30-6:30 p.m., and since some of the students will be older, she expects not everyone will stay the whole time. Every student must check in and out.
The halls and rooms are brightly painted, and while construction is still underway, design mock-ups showed guests what the interior will look like. Glass walls give a view into individual classrooms from a main lobby, which Miller said will serve as a café and lounge. Alongside it is an open game room, which will feature billiards tables and other recreational activities.
“We’ll also use it for mentoring space and tutoring,” Miller said. “Not every student learns the same. It is our intent right now, as we partner with Greenwood District 50, to provide meals to students here.”
Down the hallway are other brightly colored rooms, including an art classroom, a video game room and a room for practicing and recording music. Not every student will come just to do work, and Miller said the idea behind having a video game room is to incentivize doing homework and other programs so they can play games as a reward. It also provides a chance to learn conflict resolution, teamwork and communication skills.
The music room will be equipped with a donation from First Presbyterian Church, and local artist Jeffery Callaham has already brought to the table ideas on how to teach various artistic mediums.
“Everything the Boys and Girls Club does culminates in an actual event, so we do have an annual art competition,” Miller said.
Near the rear of the building, there are smaller spaces Miller said could be used by mentors and counselors for one-on-one or small group sessions. The Boys and Girls Club has been in talks with local mental health specialists to have regular visits to work with students, as well.
A bathroom toward the rear is equipped with a shower, and another room features a clothes washer and dryer. Norman, Miller said, wanted to make sure that students had access to a shower and laundry if they needed it. By providing for students’ needs, she said she hopes to lower drop-out rates by ensuring children have a support network to keep them going.
“This will be where students say, do I have enough people in my life who care and support me,” she said.
When at full capacity, she said the aim is to serve about 400 students a day, with a focus on academic achievement, healthy lifestyles and personal growth. Officials are also working with the state Department of Juvenile Justice to develop programs that will teach life skills like driving along with basic banking and finance management.
“Every day, when every student comes in, the first thing they’re going to do is homework. We have what’s called the ‘power hour,’” she said. “COVID has dramatically affected education. ... We know that’s important, and we know that the very students who didn’t return to school are the students who will need us most.”
Access to the center will be free of charge, with funding coming from grants, donations and through paid services for elementary-aged children. Though the Boys and Girls Club doesn’t usually provide for transportation, Miller said she’s been working with school districts to look into the feasibility of busing children there.
After the tour, Countybank officials presented the Boys and Girls Club a $25,000 check.
“I think by developing this teen center, the people that invest in it are invested in our community,” said Senior Vice President David Tompkins.
Norman’s mother said it was exciting to see her son and family’s vision being built, but the work isn’t finished.
“It feels inspiring, and it makes me feel good that the children will be getting some help now,” Norman-Lemelle said.
Frank Wideman III serves on the Lakelands Region Boys and Girls Club’s board of directors and said he was thrilled to see the need for evidence-based programs for teens being met. The center will serve as a pipeline into the Greenwood Promise scholarship program, then to higher-education and jobs for the area’s youth.
“This is the gap in the community that really needs to be addressed,” he said.