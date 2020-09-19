In a year where nonprofits have struggled to find funds amid a pandemic, a Greenwood business kept up its tradition of giving back to the agencies that provide essential services.
Bal Ballentine, owner of Ballentine Ford and Toyota, kept up the annual tradition that he calls Ballentine’s Big Give. Throughout August, a portion of each car sold is tucked away as a donation to area nonprofits, and on Friday he had the heads of the recipient agencies over to the dealership to get their checks.
“Finding revenue streams has been very challenging this year,” said Rosemary Bell, executive director of the Greater Greenwood United Ministries. “But we’re living in such a giving community. When you need people to help, they put it out there.”
Nancy Corley, CEO of Hospice and Palliative Care, said Ballentine understands the work nonprofits do for the community, and that the dealership’s donation comes at a time when many nonprofits are looking to a new future of fundraising.
“Most of us all had fundraisers planned,” she said. “Some of us moved them to the fall and some went virtual, but the donations won’t be what they were either way.”
Ballentine handed out checks to 11 nonprofits, totaling about $30,000.
“This check means a lot to us, it really does,” said Healthy Learners Fund Development Coordinator Becky McIntosh. “Bal is one of the best supporters of nonprofits in Greenwood.”
As each nonprofit works to show the community how their dollars are used, Greenwood County Humane Society Board Chairwoman Amaryllis Turman said she’s grateful that a local business would give back this way. She’s always been a proponent of shopping local, and said people have to look out for one another in a community.
The recipient agencies were:
Cornerstone
The Burton Center
The Food Bank of Greenwood County
Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont
Greater Greenwood United Ministry
Habitat for Humanity
Beyond Abuse
Meals on Wheels
Healthy Learners
The Humane Society of Greenwood
The Bowers-Rodgers Home