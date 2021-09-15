The tradition continued Tuesday — Bal Ballentine stepped out onto Ballentine Ford’s showroom with a stack of red envelopes in hand.
“I know it’s been a rough year-and-a-half, but everybody gets something,” he said.
Each year in August, a portion of the profits from car sales gets tucked away for donations to area nonprofits. Ballentine said customers picked from a field of nonprofits for their dollars to go toward; 10 agencies received $3,000 each.
Ballentine thought this was his 10th year donating, but said he’s lost track. The coronavirus pandemic interrupted supply chains across the automotive industry, so while sales have been down, the dealership’s service center has seen steady business.
“We still gave the same amount this year as last,” Ballentine said. “It’s just something we like to do. It lets the people pick the charities and nonprofits.”
Funds went to Cornerstone, Healthy Learners, Burton Center, the Food Bank of Greenwood, Beyond Abuse, the Piedmont Agency on Aging, Greater Greenwood United Ministries, Habitat for Humanity, the Humane Society and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Schea Workman, with Piedmont Agency on Aging, said the group has managed well through the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers stayed active, and they’ve managed to get people off the Meals on Wheels waiting list. She was grateful for the donation, and said community generosity helps the agency provide its services.
Andrea White, executive director of the food bank, said it warms her heart to have community support in providing for the food bank’s clients.
“I don’t think we’d be able to do what we do for our clients if it wasn’t for private donors, like Ballentine,” she said.