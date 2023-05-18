McCORMICK — County Council on Tuesday approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of the old Willington School and 7.54 acres to the nonprofit group Organized Uplifting Resources and Strategies (OURS).

OURS focuses on education, ownership and leadership for people in Black, Indigenous, People of Color — BIPOC — communities. Founder Erniko Brown, a McCormick County native, spoke to council about her plans. The county is selling the property for $15,000.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.