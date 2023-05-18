McCORMICK — County Council on Tuesday approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of the old Willington School and 7.54 acres to the nonprofit group Organized Uplifting Resources and Strategies (OURS).
OURS focuses on education, ownership and leadership for people in Black, Indigenous, People of Color — BIPOC — communities. Founder Erniko Brown, a McCormick County native, spoke to council about her plans. The county is selling the property for $15,000.
Brown said she wants to use the school and property as a community resource hub and an organic landscape administration site that supports green community spaces. She is pursuing grants to help fund the $1.5 million project.
“The objective is promoting and growing a thriving community that is self-sustaining to support places like Willington that are also considered food deserts,” she said.
A food desert is an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food. OURS’ gardening program teaches people about sustainability through agriculture.
Brown wants to renovate the existing property and modernize the school to be an energy-efficient building that serves as a mixed-use property for the community. She hopes to create five to 10 jobs. Brown said she has relatives who attended Willington School and that it’s important to her to preserve its history.
“Benefits to the community will include equity, access and opportunities,” Brown said. “Willington has very little access to food. People will be able to access education, hands-on learning and be a part of virtual communities — and learn about impact from a global perspective.”
Brown is state NAACP chairperson for environmental and climate justice, a master gardener, and has a master’s in organizational leadership from Columbia College. She’s working on a doctorate.
Other speakers during the meeting included Tamala White, Jimmy Collier and Marge Elmore.
White and Collier spoke against a possible fire tax. White said a tax would hurt people in unincorporated parts of the county. Collier talked about a desire to better locate fire hydrants and increase the amount of money available for fire department services.
Elmore talked about the agreement between real estate investment firm SLV Windfall Group and Nassau Enterprise.
SLVW initially entered into a purchase agreement with Foodbase Group Inc., a subsidiary of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., which is headquartered in China. Concerns from residents about a Chinese-based firm buying property in McCormick County spurred residents to speak out, saying they worry the Chinese Communist Party is trying to gain a foothold in the U.S.
The deal between SLVW and Foodbase Group was nixed, and SLVW announced it entered into a new deal with Nassau Enterprise, which it said is fully owned and managed by U.S. citizens.
Elmore said “the only interests that the new owners of SLV Windfall Group have is their own profit.” She said the EB5 program is “fraught with fraud,” and argued no money will be invested in McCormick County schools, public safety and public infrastructure.
In other business, council:
Approved second reading of ordinances to raise revenue to adopt budgets for the county, school district, water and sewer department and the Savannah Lakes Special Tax District.
Approved second reading of a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes and incentive agreement with WCTEL for installing fiber optics to provide broadband internet service access to underserved areas of the county.
Authorized County Administrator Columbus Stephens to sign a task order for obstruction removal at the county airport. Economic Development Director Mark Warner said the county received a grant from the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission to pay for the removal of trees at both ends of the runway.
Authorized Stephens to accept a bid proposal submitted by Burdette Farms LLC for $305,000 for three years of landscaping and grounds maintenance services. Burdette Farms was the low bidder.
Authorized Stephens to enter into an agreement with Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co. for services provided for water, sewer, roads and bridges projects. Thomas & Hutton’s services will replace those of the retiring county engineer.
Approved first reading of a revised schedule of zoning fees. A comparison of current and new fees will be available before third reading.
