Filing for nonpartisan political offices opens this week. Most filings will open at noon Monday.
In Greenwood County, filing opens at noon Monday and closes at noon Aug. 17.
City of Greenwood Council Ward seats 1, 3, 5, will be open for nonpartisan filing as well as one seat on Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works.
Greenwood County School District 50 seats 3, 4, 5, 7, 9 will also open as well as three town council seats in Ware Shoals, two council seats in Troy and four council seats along with the position of Mayor in Hodges.
In Abbeville County, filing opens noon Monday and closes at noon Aug. 17.
City of Abbeville Mayor and City Council Districts 2, 5, 7, 8 will open as well as Abbeville County School District Seats 2, 4, 5, and 8.
In McCormick County, filing for nonpartisan seats opened noon July 15 and closes at noon Aug. 17. Four seats on the McCormick County School District Board of Trustees are up for grabs.
In Laurens County, filing begins noon Tuesday and closes noon Aug 17.
Seats 1, 3, 5, and 7 on Laurens County School District 55 board will open as well seats 1, 2, 3, and 4 on District 56. Also, positions with the Watersheds of Beaver Dam and Rabon Creek will also open.
Laurens County shares a portion of Greenwood County School District seat 27 and Rabon Creek Watershed. Laurens County residents qualifying for those positions must file with the elections office in Laurens County.
Laurens County encourages those seeking to file to make an appointment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.