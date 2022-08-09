Nonpartisan election filing period draws about 2 dozen candidates so far By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Aug 9, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The filing period for the November election is halfway over and a few dozen people in the Lakelands have filed to run for various seats.Filing is open until noon Aug. 15. These are the candidates who have filed for nonpartisan seats and were entered into the statewide election commission website by 5 p.m. Monday.City of GreenwoodIn Greenwood, the mayor’s seat and three city council seats are up for election, as well as one CPW commissioner.Current mayor Brandon Smith has filed for reelection, along with current CPW commissioner Art Bush.Johnathan Bass, the incumbent who represents Ward 4, and Ronnie Ables, the incumbent in Ward 6, have filed for reelection.Walt L. Roark IV has also filed for the seat in Ward 6.Greenwood County School District 50 board of trusteesFour seats — 1, 2, 6 and 8 — are up for grabs on the Greenwood School District 50 board of trustees.Hillary Craigo, Clay Sprouse and Danielle Fields, who represent seats 2, 6 and 8, respectively, have all filed for reelection.Johanna Bishop, who represents Seat 1, is running uncontested for Greenwood County Council. No one has filed for her seat.Town of HodgesThe mayor’s seat and four town council seats are up for election in Hodges.Mayor Michael George has filed for reelection.Those who have filed for town council so far are Kathy Henderson Detwiler, Johnny A. Reeves, Renee Tinsley and Richard Wilson.Reeves and Tinsley are current town council members.Town of Ware ShoalsThe mayor’s seat and three town council seats are up for grabs in Ware Shoals.Bryan Ross, a current town council member, has filed for the mayor seat.Six have filed for the town council seats. They are John Paul Alewine, Ali Babb, Kim Jensen, George Leagans, Jimmy Palmer and Michael Powell.Leagans and Powell are incumbents.The town of Troy has three council seats and the mayor’s seat up for election, but no one has filed for those seats yet, according to the election commission website.City of AbbevilleFour city council seats are up for election in the city of Abbeville — Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6.John Sutherland has filed for reelection for District 3 and Jason Edwards has filed for reelection for District 6.Deanna Ashley has filed to run for district 4.Abbeville County School District Board of TrusteesFive seats on the board of trustees are up for election.In District 1, current trustee Tim Rhodes has filed for reelection. Tracy Lindler has also filed for election for District 1.In District 3, current trustee James Tisdale filed for reelection.In District 6, current trustee Brad Evans has filed for reelection. Erin K. Gambrell has also filed for District 6.Charles Angel has filed for District 7 and Lisa Alewine has filed for District 9.Abbeville Soil and Water District CommissionBarry Edmunds and Eric McCall have filed for the soil and water district commission.McCormick CountySchool Board of TrusteesThree seats on the McCormick County School District Board of Trustees are up for election.Three current trustees, Joy Bell-Turman, Verteema Chiles and Ben White have filed for reelection.RoseLee Riggins has also filed for a seat on the board. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Seat Election Reelection Politics Institutes Brandon Smith Mayor Michael George Town Council Lakelands Connector New Book: The Forgiven Sinner Aug 2, 2022 IBSC names new 2022 Leadership Award recipient Aug 2, 2022 Dual enrolled college ‘time traveler’ jumps to head of class Aug 2, 2022 Dual enrollment graduate plans early to attend medical school Aug 2, 2022 Latest News +42 Kenya in close presidential election amid prayers for peace +5 Asian shares mostly decline on global technology downturn +2 J.C. Fox Boozer Complex renovations "90%" complete, ready for fall season Nonpartisan election filing period draws about 2 dozen candidates so far +3 Polls open today in City Ward 2 race Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man found guilty of meth traffickingGreenwood police make arrest in June 19 slayingGreenwood house fire leaves one deadGreenwood man dies in Sunday crashDonalds man dies in Abbeville County wreckGreenwood man's history shows multiple run-ins with police before fatal shootingSolicitor: Man gets prison term for fondling teens at Ware Shoals parkGreenwood elementary teacher faces assault charge after classroom incidentAbbeville outduels Greenwood in scrimmageBond denied for Greenwood man in Florida Avenue slaying State News In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways Florence firefighter dedicated to helping people in need Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink Upstate teen raises chickens for her summer business Judge to decide if firing squad or electric chair is cruel CNN News The incredible story of how triplets separated at birth reunited At 85, R.B.G. loves being 'notorious' CNN visits Russian 'troll farm' from indictment Amazon HQ2: who really wins?