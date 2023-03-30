McCORMICK — A beloved landmark in McCormick is inching closer to getting a major makeover that will provide residents a place for expanded recreation services and historical reflection.

County officials hope renovation and revitalization work at the W.S. Mims Civic Center will begin this fall after several years on a waiting list. The plans are to reimagine the facility as a community center that serves people of all ages.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags