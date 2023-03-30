McCORMICK — A beloved landmark in McCormick is inching closer to getting a major makeover that will provide residents a place for expanded recreation services and historical reflection.
County officials hope renovation and revitalization work at the W.S. Mims Civic Center will begin this fall after several years on a waiting list. The plans are to reimagine the facility as a community center that serves people of all ages.
“I’m not wanting this just for a kids rec center,” said longtime Recreation Director Kenny Jones. “I want it to be a family rec center. I have parents who drop kids off here and then sit in the parking lot. It would be good to have something for them to do while their kids are here or have projects they can do with the kids.”
The original cost estimate two years ago for work at the center was $2.4 million, but inflation has more than doubled the sticker price. The current project estimate is $5.1 million, meaning the county needs to come up with about $2.7 million more than the budgeted funds.
The Mims project is the sixth of eight projects approved by voters in a 2016 capital project sales tax referendum and is the next one on the list. During the planning process, County Council agreed to use general obligation bonds and any other available funds to assist in completing capital projects.
“We are going to try to do as much as we can do,” County Council Chairman Charles Jennings said. “We’ll ask the state if they can help us because we don’t want to change anything. We have some growth here in the county. The penny sales tax could help us offset some of those costs.”
With the cost increases, Mike Pry with DP3 Architects in Greenville suggested the county come up with a “shopping list” of a la carte-type renovations it wants to do and negotiate with the lowest bidder to find a budget the county can handle. County Administrator Columbus Stephens hopes everything on the wish list can be completed without any additional wait.
“It would be very beneficial and advantageous for the county to complete the project as proposed to minimize future cost increases,” Stephens said.
County officials not only are hoping the center provides more recreation opportunities, but also jobs. Jones has just two workers helping him right now. He said that would grow, and that’s good news to the ears of county economic officials.
“I feel that the county needs upgraded recreation venues, event venues, meeting space, etc., which this project provides,” said Mark Warner, McCormick County director of economic and county development. “It also repurposes and puts back into service a neglected building that does not present a good picture of the county.”
The Mims facility, at 516 Mims Drive, would allow for the optimization of recreation department administrative functions and expand program offerings. Jones said with just a senior center and no YMCA in the county, there aren’t a lot of programming options for young adults.
The renovated center will also memorialize William Samuel Mims, a longtime educator who is credited with creating the educational system for Black students in the county. A Mims museum would be housed inside the facility.
“When concepting designs for the W.S. Mims Community Center, we knew we had to find the right balance to create an innovative space that also honors its rich history,” DP3 Architects said in its proposal. “The lobby is full of natural light and incorporates the original exposed brick entryway complete with Mims’ motto. This space serves as a place for the community to gather and reflect on the legacy of the school and town with a historic photo wall.”
The Mims facility served as the all-Black high school from 1954-70 and then as the integrated McCormick High School until the new high school was built in 2010.
“The revitalization of the W.S. Mims Community Center will give the alumni a great sense of pride, as well as the community at large,” Stephens said. “In addition, the facility will provide opportunities for youths, teenagers and adults to engage in activities that develop individuals and promotes a holistic approach in the areas of mental, social, spiritual and emotional situations.”
Jennings, who attended the Mims school during his high school years, said he can see the facility hosting meetings, family reunions, weddings and other functions. He also likes that it will preserve Mims’ legacy.
“For so many African Americans, the old high school brings back fond memories,” Jennings said. “Dr. Mims could have taught school anywhere in the state of South Carolina or any other state, but he chose to come to McCormick.”
Plans for the 26,760-square-foot facility include a large community room, new public restrooms, renovated locker rooms, multipurpose classrooms, getting the basketball court in shape, additional concession areas, a large meeting room and a new cafeteria.
A new parking lot, asbestos removal and landscaping are part of the plans, and there will be improved accessibility, security and energy efficiency.
Jones said there’s no reason to do away with the current building because the facility has solid infrastructure and is well-built. So, he likes the architect’s plans to improve on what’s already in place.