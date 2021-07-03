Animal shelters are full and need help getting adoptable animals into loving homes.
On Thursday the Laurens County Animal Shelter announced it was at critical capacity, reducing adoption fees to $20 in the hops of drumming up adoptions.
“We’re getting dogs in left and right,” said Courtney Braman at the Laurens shelter. “We got rid of 10 dogs on Thursday, the Charleston Animal Society came out to pick them up.”
Their shelter, which only houses dogs, had 35 dogs on Friday. The day before, they were at max capacity. The shelter also offers fostering and a foster-to-adoption program. Animals have to be held for five days in case an owner comes to claim them, but if no one shows up then the animals can start being cleared for adoption.
“But only 10% of owners come to retrieve them,” Braman said. “We’re overpacked and under-staffed right now. We’re just trying to get the animals we have a good home.”
To view the dogs at the animal shelter online, visit petango.com/Laurens, or visit the shelter between noon and 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday at 79 Mount Vernon Church Road, Laurens.
More than 50 animal shelters participated in a statewide adoption drive in late June, spearheaded by the Charleston Animal Society. Shelters across the state were reporting they were at or over capacity, according to a news release from the Charleston Animal Society, and the drive sought to get people to adopt, foster, sponsor an adoption or spread the word about the crisis shelters were facing.
In the end, the state adopted 1,723 animals, but local shelters are still struggling to get numbers down.
“There’s a crisis across the entire state,” said Connie Mawyer, executive director at the Humane Society of Greenwood. “We’re filling up as fast as we can adopt out. ... We’re trying to figure out what the problem is, because if it’s statewide then it’s not just a local issue.”
She said it could be animals adopted while people were working from home during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with behavioral problems developing once pet owners had to return to work and leave their animals at home without company. Summer typically sees a spike in strays as well, she said.
Overcrowding in the shelter can lead to sickness spreading easily and create a high-anxiety environment where it’s difficult for dogs to socialize and be conditioned for adoption. Mawyer said the shelter is promoting fostering animals, to help get them in a setting where they can adapt and prepare for adoption.
“When you talk about managed intake, it’s not just about managing what comes in, because you really can’t,” she said. “We have to care for every animal that comes in here, so we have to develop systems and practices to condition them and get them adoptable.”
Normally, when a shelter is at or near capacity, it can rely on other nearby shelters and rescue organizations to temporarily house animals. Not so this time, Mawyer said, since every shelter is facing crowding.
“They’re in the same position too, they’re overcrowded,” she said. “We’re not going to euthanize them just because we don’t have space. We’re going to use every resource we have.”
That’s why they’ve worked with the Charleston Animal Society to host the Pick Me S.C. adoption event, and why the humane society is offering more in-depth training for volunteers. For information on the Humane Society of Greenwood and how to adopt or foster, visit gwdhumanesociety.org.
Crowded kennels are common at the Humane Society of McCormick County, said Jeanne Amos, where they have 12 pens and no full-time staff. The whole organization is run through volunteers, and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a challenge to get the volunteers they need.
“We don’t even have a vet in our county. If we need to take an animal to the vet, we have to go to Edgefield or over to Lincoln County in Georgia,” Amos said.
Their shelter uses petfinder.com and their Facebook page to promote their adoptable animals. A new building going in at the shelter is aimed at giving a quieter space for animals recovering from injury or illness to rest, freeing up space at the main pens.
To contact the McCormick Humane Society about adopting, fostering or volunteering, call 864-391-2349. The most helpful thing pet owners can do, Amos said, is to make sure they spay and neuter their pets.
“That’s the only way we’re going to make a dent in this,” she said. “You can’t adopt your way out of overcrowding.”