Two votes could have made the difference in whether a runoff election was needed for the Greenwood County Council District 5 Democratic primary, but the six ballots counted Thursday morning didn’t change the outcome of Tuesday’s election.
Members of the Greenwood County Board of Voter Registration and Elections opened the failsafe and provisional ballots Thursday morning — ballots that weren’t counted in the tally Tuesday night.
“I’ll tell you before we start, this is going to be very close whether we have a runoff,” said county Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody. “We’re within two votes of having a runoff.”
To avoid a runoff, the candidate with the most votes has to have earned more than half the total number of votes cast in their race. In the Republican primary, winner Dayne Pruitt cleared this value with 760 votes compared to Jim Medford’s 402 and Mary Ann Goodman’s 31.
In the Democratic race, however, vote totals were much closer among candidates. Sloan Griffin Jr. had the most votes with 57, Tom Melson had 29 and Ron Davenport had 23. With a total of 109 votes in the Democratic primary, Griffin had to clear half that — 55 votes — to avoid a runoff.
Six ballots cast in the election were contested. One voter claimed they had registered with the DMV, but a check found they had not. One did not have an ID with them when they went to vote, and did not return with one before polls closed. Four voters cast ballots, but actually lived in District 7. All six ballots were disqualified at Thursday’s board meeting.
Six provisional and failsafe ballots also had to be counted. Four of those ballots were from registered voters who had recently changed addresses, but did live within the district. One was from someone who had recently registered to vote through the DMV, and another from someone who was accidentally listed as an absentee voter.
All six ballots were counted, adding four votes for Pruitt, one for Medford and one for Davenport. The additional votes didn’t change the outcome of the primaries, and Griffin stayed ahead of half the total votes cast in the Democratic primary, avoiding a runoff.