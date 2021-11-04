Four votes were cast in one Ninety Six town council race Tuesday and it appeared a runoff election would be needed in two weeks to decide the winner.
That is, until Wednesday when Ward 3 incumbent Wayne Gibert dropped out of the race. In a letter sent to Connie Moody, director of voter registration and elections in Greenwood County, Gibert said that “for personal reasons I must decline the position of consideration and would like to withdraw my name from the run-off ballot.”
Gibert, who was on the ballot as a write-in candidate, got two votes, while another write-in candidate, Charles “Chuck” Wideman, also received two votes.
With Gibert’s withdrawal, there will not be a runoff election and Wideman is now considered the duly elected member of council in that ward, Moody said. Moody said she spoke with Wideman after receiving Gibert’s letter and he indicated to her he would accept the council seat.
Gibert, 40, said he originally got involved in the town’s business when a seat came open at a time when he thought he could be of help. But with a 12-year-old and 8-year-old triplets, meeting demands of family while juggling work as a City of Greenwood Fire Department member “makes it too difficult.”
Neither of the write-in votes cast for him were cast by himself or his wife, Gibert said. He did not intend to be reelected.
He said he wanted to be fully available as a councilman, and the necessary workshops and meetings that go with the office made it difficult to do so, especially when attempting to keep up with family priorities.
“I realized that, unfortunately, it just wasn’t in the cards for me to continue to be on council,” he said Wednesday.
Wideman could not be reached for comment in time for this story’s publication.