ABBEVILLE — Water can be a godsend — but you have to pay for it.
That is the situation facing officials when considering extending water lines to Diamond Hill Elementary School and the surrounding area. At a January workshop, the Abbeville County Council listed extension as one of its goals.
What that means, County Manager David Garner said, is council will work with the school district and the Starr Iva Water & Sewer Authority to look into what needs Diamond Hill’s needs are, the route of access to the school, the costs and the availability of funding and grants.
While countywide water has long been a goal, the county doesn’t own or manage any utilities, he said. The county’s role is more of a support role.
The county has the ability to leverage grants and state funds, but that effort usually revolves around new industry, investment and job creation, Garner said.
The most recent countywide effort involving the extension of water lines was the Penny for Progress campaign in 2018.
Lee Logan of Due West chaired the penny sales tax effort.
“The Diamond Hill Elementary School was a very important project on our list,” he said. “The school is exactly where it needs to be, but no public water was available for that whole area, including the Abbeville County Lake Session area — a fast-growing lake property with economic development potential.”
The Penny for Progress was a campaign to pass a 1-cent capital projects sales tax on goods purchased in the county. More than two dozen ventures were to be paid for using $14.2 million in additional sales tax collected annually from May 1, 2019 through April 30, 2027. Nearly $2.3 million of that revenue was slated for the Diamond Hill project. About 53% of voters rejected the proposal in a November 2018 referendum.
The cost of such a project will be more, according to Patrick Jackson with the nonprofit Starr Iva Water & Sewer Authority. Regulations continue to get tougher. and costs have gone up. A price tag will be considerably more than $2.3 million touted in the Penny for Progress campaign.
If the authority takes on the project it would own and operate the lines, he said. It would design, install and maintain the lines indefinitely and would have to do so in a sustainable manner.
Officials with the authority are looking at every option, seeking alternative routes — anything to shave project costs and still get water to the school and customers, Jackson said. If the money comes through, permitting could take three to six months; construction of lines could take four to eight months.
“A lot of stars would have to line up for everything to be done in two years,” Jackson said.
There are no compliance issues and there is no health threat, Jackson said of the area’s water supply. The authority has about 4,200 customers.
Jackson admitted he is uncertain if extension of lines is necessary. It depends on who you ask. The best reason for the project is to get public water to more people, he said. Water is not inexpensive for the school district, either.
“Most folks support public drinking water. It’s not an emotional topic, unless you have a problem,” Jackson said.
“When we go through a prolonged dry spell you have a water table below the well pump level,” Logan said. “ Normally the well water is there; it just has to be treated in some way before it can be used for consumption — this is true for residents and the school. It’s very costly and it holds them back.”
Jackson said he is uncertain if lack of public water system has stunted the region. Some parts of that service area are always are going to a bedroom community. It sounds good to have city water everywhere, but people may not realize the capital costs aren’t there. Water service a very low margin industry, he said.
Being rural, it’s extremely challenging to make the numbers work, Jackson said.
At the very least, it will take a lot of cooperation, with interest from political leaders: talking to the county council and the school district. Jackson said planning is going on, but it’s not going to be a simple project; it won’t happen in two months.
Interest from the local delegation is encouraging, Jackson said, Everybody is communicating.
“I think it’s always the math. We just don’t have a population density in that area,” he said. That is what the councils and the board will have to work at.
Some of the numbers are going to be difficult to come by since the defeat of the Penny for Progress.
“We felt it was perfect for the penny tax and maybe the problem was some of our other projects or our ranking — who knows?” Logan said. “I felt we just ran into a chorus of ‘we always vote no’ regardless of details. It remains a big need.”
Grants are available, but strings are attached with every funding avenue, Jackson said. For the project to be viable, it will probably have to use several grant funds. The Diamond Hill School and the September grant funding cycle were discussed at a Monday meeting of the authority’s capital improvements committee. Jackson said committee members discussed looking at an additional route that could be used to provide water service to the area.
Community participation is a big thing. Anytime you apply for a grant, you need to have a certain amount of community participation to qualify, he said. “If the community financially supports and participates, it makes the numbers work a lot better.”