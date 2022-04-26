ABBEVILLE — Will taxes go up?
No definite answer was given at Monday's budget workshop as the Abbeville County Council met briefly to go over numbers. A second draft of the budget was delivered to the county last week, according to County Director David Garner.
Funding requests range from buying firefighting equipment and renovating the courthouse to personnel and the sheriff's office.
Figures for the general fund include $11.7 million in 2021, $12.2 million in 2022 and $11.4 million in 2023, according to information presented by Garner.
American Rescue Plan funds are available for facility renovations on the courthouse and administrative complex and for ambulance and firetruck purchases, he said.
After the meeting, Garner said he is uncertain whether an increase in taxes or millage will be necessary and if so, how much it might be.
The county has seen increases in insurance and retirement expenses, as well as rising costs for fuel and utilities. Those are increases across the board, he said.
The county is trying to do what it can to help its employees, who are all dealing with increased costs, he said. It's a tough pill to swallow. The new budget is expected to be implemented in July.
On a positive note, the county's reserve fund levy has reached the $1 million cap set by the state, Garner said. It was instituted up to eight years ago to build a balance to use when cash flow was low so the county wouldn't have to borrow money.
The county achieved a quorum just as the workshop began. Absent council members included Charles Goodwin, Jason Bonds and Billy Norris.
Norris suffered a mild heart attack on Sunday, said vice chairperson James McCord, who presided over the workshop. He is hospitalized in Anderson County.
Doctors found blockages in his arteries and put in a stent on Monday, said McCord, who said he talked with Norris Monday afternoon. He was in good spirits and could be released this week.
In other business:
- The council approved second reading of an ordinance involving the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes and special source revenue credit agreement by and between Abbeville and a company identified as Project Foam; creating a joint county industrial and business park with Laurens County so as to designate the property of the project as part of the park; authorizing the execution and delivery of one or more grant agreements; and authorizing the conveyance of certain real estate for Project Foam.
- The county will have time to discuss work on the landfill. Garner said an engineering firm decided a proposed design is not what’s best for the county over the long term. Work will extend the life of landfill for one year, so the council has time to address the issue.
- After the nearly 10-minute workshop, the council went into executive session to discuss personnel issues and employee bonuses. It returned to a public meeting after a 90-minute session and took no additional action before adjourning.