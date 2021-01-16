No one was injured when winds toppled the overhead covering at the gas pumps about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Circle K (Kangaroo) along the Highway 72 Bypass in Greenwood.
"The wind knocked us out," assistant manager Sierra Martin said. "It just fell down."
Gerald Nix, who was the one person at the pumps when it happened, said, "I was really scared."
Caution tape lined the perimeter of the fallen overhead signage late Saturday, but customers could still enter the parking lot from the side entrance.