No one was hurt in a blaze that destroyed a house in the Trotters 8 community.
Emergency responders logged in the call about the fire at 2:39 p.m. Saturday, said Coronaca Fire Chief Woody Owensby. Firefighters responded to the fire at 308 Trotters 8 and cleared up the scene by 5:15 p.m.
When the first firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the windows and the basement. He said the blaze gutted the interior of the cement blockhouse structure.
When the call came in, there was a report of a resident trapped in the structure. Owensby said neighbors managed to get the person out of the basement.
Up to seven people lived in the structure, ages ranging from 9 months to 60 years, he said.
Responding units included Greenwood County 13, Station 40, Lower Lake Greenwood Station 60, and Northwest Fire Department Station 30; and Hodges/Cokesbury 40. In all, 20 firefighters worked the scene. Owensby said the Greenwood EMS and several off-duty firefighters responded as well. He expressed gratitude for the heavy response.
No cause of the blaze has been determined. Owensby said the fire appeared to have started in the basement, followed a stairwell and then spread into the structure's walls.
The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family.
