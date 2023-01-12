breaking No fatalities reported in Thursday morning crash From staff reports Jan 12, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Early Thursday morning, Highway Patrol investigated a head-on collision near Cokesbury Road (Highway 254.) There were no reports of fatalities or the extent of injuries. KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL A resident in the area said the wreck happened at the bridge crossing Turner Branch, near Westminster Presbyterian Church. KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There were no reported fatalities in the Thursday morning head-on crash that took place on Cokesbury Road (Highway 254).Traffic was redirected Thursday as Highway Patrol and emergency response crews worked the scene. As of Thursday afternoon, the extent of injuries was unknown. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read news Abbeville man dies in crash No fatalities reported in Thursday morning crash SCDC: Authorities charge 3 in McCormick contraband plot Missing man located, reunited with family Abbeville pharmacy to pay $275K in missing cough syrup Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Corvette Club donates to PTC Foundation Cobb turns 100 GCCF awards Open Granting funding to GGUM