Since September, the brewery has hosted dozens of players each month for games of Dungeons and Dragons, the almost 50-year-old tabletop role-playing game that pairs players’ imaginations with a set of polyhedral dice.
Noah Woodyard created Good Times and Dragons. He started playing the game thanks to Black Friday.
Woodyard said that about six years ago, he was perusing Black Friday sales on Amazon when he saw the Dungeons and Dragons Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master Guide and Monster Manual on sale as a bundle and thought it would be a great game to play with his family.
He said that as long as he could pick up a stick and call it a sword, he has been living in his own world called Uun Bardun, which is where all his tabletop adventures take place.
He began playing D&D at the dining table. Woodyard couldn’t get enough, so he invited friends to play in a summer game, which turned into one continuous game played every Friday night for five years.
Woodyard spoke to a Good Times employee, John Michael McCranie, who he had bonded with over D&D. McCranie had tried to get D&D started at Good Times but it had fizzled because of COVID-19, so seven months ago, Woodyard said he decided to take the initiative.
He expected 20 or so people the first night, but 42 showed up. From there it grew. The event has had up to 78 people all playing D&D at the same time.
There have also been miniature painting seminars and terrain building workshops, and a mega-game where every table in the place was playing toward a collaborative goal.
Woodyard said he has a friend in Baltimore who said they can’t gather half as many people for the same type of thing.
“It’s just wild that Greenwood has supported it so much to be able to move forward and us be able to do this as long as we have and as great of a number as what we have,” he said.
Jason Morse was a casual D&D player who had played a few home games with his sister when Woodyard invited him to play, and then he became obsessed with it. Morse has been involved with the Greenwood Community Theatre and was fascinated with becoming other people and playing out stories. Being a fantasy fan didn’t hurt either. Morse is now a player and a dungeon master — the person who leads players through the game — at GT&D.
Different aspects of the game appeal to different players. Morse is a rules guy, but fellow player and DM Jordan Wilson said he’s the opposite. The rules aren’t critical for him.
“If the players want to do it, I try to find a way to let them do it,” Wilson said.
“I just love being able to get together and tell a story with people and see them be excited about the story that’s being told.”
Woodyard finds his inspiration in being a dungeon master.
“So I’m actually a really bad D&D player. I do not play the game well on the player side of things,” he said.
“I am really good behind the screen as the dungeon master. The reason I fell in love with it was sort of a philosophy that I’ve held for the past six years is that I’m not just a storyteller, because every single player is a storyteller, I’m just the story facilitator.”
He said he gives players the elements of the game, the problems they need to solve, the world overall, and they do everything else. He just helps guide the story.
Good Times and Dragons occurs on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Good Times Brewing.
Wilson said GT&D built a community and he has made friends through it. He lost his dad last May, he said, and GT&D coming along a few months later has been therapeutic.
Morse said he thinks the event is important for the community because it provides a place for those who wish to play the game.
He also said the game is whatever the player makes it — if you want to go around and hit things and break tables, you can. If you want to have a purely political game, you can do that, too.
Woodyard said the game brings out so much in people — social skills and improvisation, for example.
“It’s the very same thing as acting except for that you have specific goals,” he said,
“If you like comedy, if you like drama, if you like murder mysteries, that sort of stuff, this is right up your alley because you actually get to live it in that space.”
He said D&D can be played through many genres. One could run a science fiction game similar to Star Wars, high fantasy like Lord of the Rings or magic-focused like Harry Potter.
Wilson encouraged potential players to see what it’s about.
“Sometimes you just have to get together and beat up some goblins and orcs and skeletons and this gives you a chance to do that,” he said.
