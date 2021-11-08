What usually takes a couple months has stretched on throughout the year in Ninety Six — the town’s 2020 financial audit process is running about eight months late.
Myriad issues have delayed the 2020 financial audit, Mayor Mike Rowe said, from technical issues keeping Town Clerk Ketekash Crump-Lukie from accessing certain financial information to changes in budgeting practices.
At the start of the year, Ninety Six contracted with McKinley, Cooper & Co. of Greenville for its annual auditing services. Rowe said in March, the public accounting firm contacted town officials to request additional information.
Rowe said the firm provided a list of about 20 items that needed clarification or additional information. He couldn’t find the original list of items the firm requested, but Crump-Lukie provided a list of eight bullet points they requested clarification on.
Some items were requests for reconciliation of account balances that appeared off, others asked for clarification on duplicate entries in the budget. The firm requested copies of quarterly federal tax returns, as well as invoices, receipts or explanations for fund amounts that appeared inconsistent from the 2018-19 budget and 2019-20 budget.
“Most of their questions, they were asking for things Ketekash was locked out of,” Rowe said.
When Crump-Lukie started her job in early 2019, the town was still using QuickBooks for its accounting. It has since added the ClerkBooks software, which turns the business-focused QuickBooks accounting program into one intended for government use.
The previous town clerk, Mary Ann Goodman, was still listed on the software as the account administrator, Rowe said. Crump-Lukie didn’t have full access to all of the records, Rowe said, and it took until about two months ago to fix the matter.
Crump-Lukie said between working with two different accounting systems, there are elements of previous years’ budgets the auditors have asked about that she can’t explain. Some items on previous years’ budgets seemed to combine into a single line-item expenses that she split into separate items in the next year’s budget.
She said she’s gathered the answers to some of the auditors’ questions, but still has to sift through digital and paper records to find receipts and accounts of various expenditures. She said she hopes to have the auditors’ questions answered in the coming weeks.
Delays in the audit process could cause delays in Ninety Six getting state dollars. State law requires all municipalities to submit their financial audit to the state Treasurer’s office within 13 months of the end of the town’s fiscal year. Ninety Six’s 2019-20 fiscal year ran from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020. The 13-month mark passed at the end of October.
Town Council member John Jefferson, who heads the town’s finance committee, said he didn’t have much to say about the matter besides that it has taken too long to get this information to the auditors. Council member Charles Stevens said he was unsure what caused these delays.
“I don’t know where the ball has fallen, I don’t want to point fingers, but it definitely has dropped,” he said.
Council member Kellar Rogers said she’d contacted the auditors this week to confirm they still hadn’t received the information requested. She said she council’s hands are tied — she’s asked repeatedly for explanations and hasn’t been satisfied with the answers she’s heard.
“I think that list could be dealt with in three hours or less, and that’s being generous with time,” she said. “It’s embarrassing.”
Rogers said she had wanted last year’s audit report before tackling the next year’s budget, because there could be matters addressed by the auditors that council has overlooked in writing the following year’s budget. The town will have to start another audit process in the first few months of next year, so she said she’s eager to get the 2020 audit behind them.